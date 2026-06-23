19459038 Today, United States MVNO Consumer Cellular revealed the launch of SpeakEasy, which it costs as a standalone brand name within its portfolio that is produced particularly for senior citizens over the age of 75. SpeakEasy is developed around the concept that 19459002 For SpeakEasy there are 2 gadgets to pick from: the SpeakEasy Flip at $79.95 and the SpeakEasy Smart at $99.95. The Flip is a flip phone as the name recommends, including on an open-source Android structure”. 19659002 < img alt = width = 19459005 height = src = > SpeakEasy Flip 19659004 The SpeakEasy Smart is a smart device with 19459020, running a streamlined Android OS with a large-button user interface which surface areas the functions that individuals utilize most, like calling, texting, pictures, and video. Service prepares for this one start at $ 19.95 monthly and consist of 3GB of information. < img alt = width = height = src = > < img alt = width = height = src = > < img alt = 19459021 width = 19459030 height = 19459023 src = 19459032 > < img alt = 19459021 width = 19459030 height = src = 19459036 > 19659006 SpeakEasy Smart For both gadgets there’s a launch deal of 2 totally free months of service and totally free shipping, legitimate through December 31, 2026. The totally free months of service will be provided in the kind of service credits on the very first 2 expenses. 19659008 Source 19659009
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