Samsung Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 information leakage

According to a brand-new report from a tipster on X, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will show up with brand-new band styles and colors, brand-new watch deals with, and other brand-new functions that will belong to the One UI 9 Watch release based upon Wear OS 7.

Compared to previous non-Ultra Galaxy Watches, the Watch9 is apparently going to be even boxier, while the Ultra 2 will have thinner bezels, a “better side buttons area”and the orange button will not be totally orange any longer – rather it will have an orange summary. Listed below you can see some software application renders of the upcoming watches.

< p lang ="qme" dir ="ltr"> pic.twitter.com/61gfunwwPC — Galaxy Techie (@GalaxyTechie) June 20, 2026

Samsung obviously will not launch a Classic variation this year, so the ‘vanilla’ Galaxy Watch9 and the Ultra 2 are all we’re getting. The Watch9 will be used in beige, black with a “bluish” band, and silver with a green band. The default strap style for both the Watch9 and the Ultra 2 will equal save for the distinction in the row of holes.

Samsung is anticipated to release the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 precisely one month from now, on July 22, at a Galaxy Unpacked occasion happening in London, along with the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is reported to have an 800 mAh battery, while the Galaxy Watch9 will have a 400 mAh cell.