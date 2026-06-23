iPhone 18 Pro electronic camera upgrade ‘verified’ by another report

According to among the most respected and widely known tipsters on Weibo, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro will get the much-rumored primary cam upgrade. Really, he states it’s “confirmed”

This upgrade essentially implies the primary video camera module will be physically bigger on the iPhone 18 Pro than it was on its predecessor. This will lead to the cam bump’s density being increased by around 2mm.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/iphone-18-pro-iphone-18-pro-max-camera-upgrade-confirmed/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrade 'confirmed' by another rumor">

The iPhone 18 Pro (and the iPhone 18 Pro Max )have actually long been reported to get a primary video camera with a variable aperture, which alone might describe this size boost. There’s likewise an opportunity that the sensing unit itself will be bigger, which would absolutely add to the included girth.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are anticipated to introduce in September together with the iPhone Ultra, while the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e, perhaps in addition to the iPhone Air 2, are, according to numerous reports, just going to show up next spring.

Source (in Chinese)