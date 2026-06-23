Charge card points: How to utilize them free of charge flights, hotel stays, and much better travel benefits

For regular tourists, charge card benefit points can be worth much more than the cashback or coupons they are typically redeemed for. With the best method, points made from daily costs can assist spend for flights and hotel stays, significantly minimizing travel expenses. There are 2 really various methods to utilize charge card benefits for travel, and comprehending this distinction can considerably enhance the worth you get.

The very first and most basic method is to utilize indicate book flights or hotel remains straight through a bank’s travel website. A lot of premium charge card in India now use this alternative. HDFC Bank Infinia and Diners Club Black cardholders (amongst others) can redeem Reward Points on HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy microsite to book flights and hotels for Rs.1 per point worth, while Axis Bank cardholders can utilize EDGE Rewards through the bank’s travel platform, TravelEDGE, for Rs.0.20 per point. In such cases, points are efficiently utilized as currency, with a repaired worth appointed to each point.

Expect a Delhi-Mumbai ticket expenses Rs.6,000. If your points are valued at 50 paise each, you would require 12,000 indicate cover the whole fare. The procedure is uncomplicated and looks like paying with money. The most significant benefit is simpleness. There are no issues about seat schedule, blackout dates, or comprehending airline company commitment programs. The ticket scheduled is usually dealt with as a routine paid ticket, enabling visitors to make airline company miles and status credits on the journey.

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The 2nd method is frequently more gratifying, however needs a little effort. Rather of redeeming the points straight, cardholders can move these to airline company regular leaflet programs or hotel commitment programs and utilize the miles or points for award reservations. American Express Membership Rewards points can be moved to programs such as Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, British Airways Executive Club, Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors. Axis Bank Atlas Miles can be moved to partners, consisting of Air France-KLM Flying Blue and Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

The worth distinction can be significant. Think about a business-class ticket in between Delhi and Singapore. A money ticket might cost Rs.70,000 or more. The exact same seat may be offered through Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer for 43,000-52,000 miles, plus taxes. If those miles stemmed from a charge card transfer, the efficient worth per point can be considerably greater than the fixed-value redemption readily available through a travel website.

The exact same concept uses to hotels. A space at a high-end residential or commercial property such as the W Maldives, which might cost over $850 per night throughout peak season, might be scheduled for around 60,000-80,000 Marriott Bonvoy points (per night). Accor Live Limitless points moved from taking part bank programs can be utilized to balance out hotel expenses throughout brand names, such as Novotel, Pullman and Fairmont, at the approximate worth of Rs.2 per point.

That stated, transfer-based redemptions are not constantly the very best option. Economy-class tickets on domestic paths typically provide bad worth when scheduled utilizing airline company miles. A Mumbai-Bengaluru ticket costing Rs.3,500 might be much better off paid in money rather than with moved miles. In such cases, utilizing points straight through a bank’s travel website might make more sense.

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Visitors ought to likewise keep in mind that commitment program transfers are typically irreparable. Before moving indicate an airline company or a hotel program, it is suggested to verify award accessibility and comprehend the redemption guidelines. Airline company miles can likewise end or decline gradually if commitment programs alter their award charts. There are taxes and fuel additional charges, which might be pricey.

As a guideline of thumb, those who take a trip periodically and choose benefit might discover direct travel reservations by means of their bank’s platform the much better choice. Regular tourists prepared to discover about commitment programs can open a considerably greater worth by moving points to airline company and hotel partners.

The secret is to see charge card points not simply as benefits, however as a travel currency. Utilized tactically, they can turn daily costs into complimentary flights, hotel stays and even premium-cabin experiences that would otherwise cost 10s of countless rupees.

The Author is Founder And Editor, Livefromalounge.com