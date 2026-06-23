FIFA World Cup: Defiant Cape Verde hold Uruguay to 2-2 attract Miami thriller

Summary Cape Verde continued their World Cup fairy tale, holding Uruguay to a thrilling 2-2 draw. After spectacular Spain, heaven Sharks took the lead through Kevin Pina’s free-kick. Uruguay resisted with objectives from Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio before halftime. Replacement Helio Varela capitalized on a protective mistake to protect a historical point for Cape Verde, leaving Uruguay’s knockout hopes unpredictable.

Reuters FIFA World Cup 2026: Uruguay v Cape Verde

MIAMI: Cape Verde put in another dazzling efficiency to hold Uruguay to a 2-2 attract a Group H thriller on Sunday, supporting their goalless draw with Spain in their very first World Cup match by defying a 2nd footballing powerhouse.

Heaven Sharks stunned the world by holding the European champs goalless on Monday however an even larger upset searched the cards when Kevin Pina provided the African side the lead in the 21st minute, stimulating pandemonium at Miami Stadium.

Objectives from Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio in the area of 6 minutes prior to the break put Uruguay ahead at halftime however replacement Helio Varela caught a protective error to level ball games around the hour mark.

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There were opportunities at both ends as the groups ran themselves into the ground promoting a winner in a mad surface, however in the end it was the countless Cape Verdeans in the arena who were commemorating their 2nd World Cup point.

A disconsolate Uruguay and their massed ranks of fans will carry on to their last group video game versus Spain with their location in the knockout rounds far from guaranteed.

Uruguay began the video game wanting to rapidly put behind them their frustrating 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia however rapidly got slowed down in a scrappy dogfight with the solid Cape Verdeans.

Midfielder Federico Valverde screwed their finest early opportunity throughout Vozinha’s objective and 7 minutes later on Uruguay lagged.

Rodrigo Bentancur unlawfully stopped Telmo Arcanjo’s rising gone through midfield and Pina struck a long-range complimentary kick in between the 2 guys in the wall and past the diving Fernando Muslera for Cape Verde’s very first World Cup objective.

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Cape Verde had actually assured more assaulting intent than they revealed versus Spain and Muslera was required to intervene in the 38th minute to avoid Sidny Lopes Cabral’s cross-shot reaching the onrushing Gilson Benchimol.

Araujo’s late objective saved a point for Uruguay in their Saudi opener and the left winger got his 2nd World Cup objective in the 44th minute, stooping low to head the ball into an empty internet after Manuel Ugarte’s header spun withdraw the post.

OBJECTIVE CONCEDED BY VOZINHA

It was the very first objective yielded at the competition by 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who ended up being an international media feeling after his Player of the Match display screen versus Spain.

Araujo turned service provider deep into interruption time before the break, heading Ugarte’s totally free kick into the course of Canobbio, who made no error with the surface.

It appeared like the suppressing heat and energy of the protective effort was taking its toll on the Cape Verde gamers and coach Bubista made a number of modifications in the 58th minute.

3 minutes later on, Varela caught Mathias Olivera’s inexpedient crossfield pass, kneed the ball past the inexplicably sophisticated Muslera, and guided it into the uninhabited objective.

More crazy events followed with the gamers hurrying to the Cape Verdean fans in the lower decks of the stands. Heaven Sharks were quite back in the video game and Jamiro Monteiro fired a shot simply over the bar in the 63rd minute.

The video game opened as both sides chased after a winner however Canobbio rejected Uruguay’s finest opportunity when played through on objective in the eleventh hour just to blast his shot over the bar.

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