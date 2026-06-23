19659001 News/ Republic Videos/ 19659003 India News Videos/ 19659004 Republic Summit 2026: Sundeep Sikka, CEO & & MD- Nippon India Mutual Fund, Investing In India’s Future 19659005 Released Jun 22, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST Program Quick Read 19659008 19659009 Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed 19459025 Republic Summit 2026: Nation. The overview for Republic Summit 2026 is more than simply a style. It is a declaration. A power-punch that highlights and acknowledges the introduction of India on an international phase. And more notably, it sets the tone of discussion at India’s most-sought after 19659011 Follow: < img alt = 19459009 src = decoding = 19459011 loading = fetchpriority = 19459013 width = height = >