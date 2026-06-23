Nagrasu Gurdwara Standoff: 4-5 Armed Nihangs Still Inside, Demand Release Of 4 Arrested Men

Nagrasu Gurdwara Standoff: 4-5 Nihangs Still Inside, Demand Release Of 4 Arrested Men|Image: Republic

More than 24 hours after a clash broke out at a gurdwara on the Badrinath highway, the standoff at Nagrasu Gurdwara is still not over. 4 to 5 Nihang Sikhs stay inside the shrine, equipped with swords, spears and spears, while authorities and ITBP workers keep watch exterior.

How the Standoff Began

The problem began on Saturday night, June 20, when a group of Nihangs reached the gurdwara and entered into a conflict with the sevadars, the volunteers who run the location everyday. Cops state they initially found out of the clash through a call to the emergency situation number 112 at around 3:40 pm, and a group from the close-by Gholtir station reached the area not long after.

According to gurdwara management, the Nihangs had actually requested 50 to 60 spaces to be reserved for a bigger event prepared the next day, in demonstration over an earlier clash in Karnaprayag on June 16. When the gurdwara stated it might not satisfy that need, an argument broke out. Some Nihangs then transferred to the upper floorings and obstructed the method to the roofing.

The Hostage Element

A number of reports from the ground explain a senior Sikh enthusiast being used up to the roofing system in addition to the Nihangs and held there throughout the standoff. Mottos were apparently raised from the roof through the night. The male’s specific condition has actually not been individually validated, and it stays among the more disputed information of this story. Cops declarations have actually not utilized the word “hostage,” Numerous accounts from the scene explain him being kept with the group throughout the standoff.

Republic’s Attempt to Reach the Nihangs

Republic made an effort to speak straight with the Nihangs stationed inside the gurdwara, connecting to the 4 to 5 members reported to still be holed up there. The group restated their core need through this exchange: the release of the 4 Nihangs apprehended in connection with the Karnaprayag occurrence. Beyond reiterating that need, there was little indicator from inside that they were prepared to climb up down anytime quickly.

3 Rounds of Talks, No Breakthrough

District authorities and the Nihangs took a seat for 3 rounds of talks in between Saturday night and Sunday. None ended in a contract. The Nihangs’ need has actually not altered through any of it: launch the 4 members of their group jailed over the Karnaprayag occurrence.

Where Things Stand Now

By Monday, there were little indications of motion. 2 people linked to the standoff were launched following efforts by the administration, and a minimum of one Nihang who had earlier climbed up onto the roofing boiled down to speak straight with authorities. 4 to 5 members of the group are still within, and they stay armed.

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra and SP Niharika Tomar have both went to the website and continue to lead talks along with the gurdwara management committee. Authorities state a heavy security existence remains in location around the gurdwara, and the administration has actually explained it will not enable the circumstance to take a common turn.