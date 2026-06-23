Lucknow Fire: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia, CM Yogi Cuts Short Aligarh Visit|Image: ANI

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday revealed sorrow over the death in the Lucknow training institute fire in the Aliganj location and revealed monetary help from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund( PMNRF ).

In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office(PMO )revealed that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be offered to the near relative of each deceased with the hurt to be offered Rs 50,000.

“Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities are providing all possible assistance. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,” the PMO stated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath likewise went to the area where the fire occurrence declared lives of 14 individuals.

Dealing with an event in Aligarh, CM Yogi stated he was interrupting his Aligarh check out and going back to Lucknow right away after getting details about the fire occurrence.

Resolving an event in Aligarh, the Chief Minister stated, “I have just received information regarding an incident in Lucknow. Some children have been caught in a fire incident there, resulting in their tragic deaths. While the administration is engaged in relief operations, this tragic event requires me to return to Lucknow immediately.”

Revealing acknowledgements to the bereaved households, CM Yogi stated, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their young ones.”

“I have directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh to visit the site personally and submit a report on the matter. We will get to the bottom of the incident, ensure the guilty are punished,” he asserted, including that he would carry out a different check out to Aligarh at a later date.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likewise condoled the loss of lives in the event.

“The incident of a fire breaking out in a coaching centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj area is heart-wrenching. My condolences are with all those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Along with that, I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured,” he stated in a post on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami explained the occurrence as “extremely heartbreaking” and wished everlasting peace for the left souls and strength to the bereaved households.

“The news of the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in Lucknow is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls at His divine feet and provide strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow. I also wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he stated in a post on X.

Previously, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak verified that 14 kids passed away and 4 others were seriously hurt.

Speaking on the very same, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Spokesperson Dr KK Singh stated, “13 people have been declared dead, and five others are injured and are out of danger. They are being provided treatment. Whoever arrives injured will receive treatment…”

Felines were saved from the animal store and center situated in the very same structure where the fire broke out in Lucknow’s Aliganj location, as rescue groups continued search and relief operations at the website.

The fire supposedly broke out at a structure real estate a library and a computer system training institute. According to an eyewitness, the blaze triggered panic, leading one person to leap from the structure, leading to major injuries.

The reason for the fire is yet to be established.