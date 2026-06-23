Tata Electronics Hit by Cyber Attack That Leaked Apple, Tesla Trade Secrets

Tata Electronics declares it was struck by a cyber-attack.|Image: Reuters

Tata Electronics stated on Monday it had actually found a current “cybersecurity incident”after scientists stated World Leaks published supposed part style and requirements documents of Apple and Tesla, both consumers of the Indian group.

The ransomware group has actually published more than 200,000 files on the dark web, the security scientists informed Reuters.

“A few weeks ago, Tata Electronics identified a cybersecurity incident on some of our systems. Our response protocols were deployed immediately, and the incident has had no impact on our operations across businesses, which remain unaffected,” Tata Electronics informed Reuters in a declaration.

Apple was examining the breach and a “full analysis was going on”a source acquainted with the matter stated, including that Tata had actually gotten a ransom need associated to the event.

Apple did not react to ask for remark. Tata Electronics decreased to discuss the ransom need.

The breach is the current problem for Apple’s supply chain in India, where Tata deals with examination over declared contamination of farmlands near among its iPhone parts plants, Reuters reported.

Tata is becoming among Apple’s crucial making partners outside China, a growth that is a foundation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to make India an electronic devices production powerhouse. Tata was struck by a cyberattack on its British Jaguar Land Rover group in 2015 that led to a six-week output stop.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, a system under India’s IT ministry that supervises cyber events, did not right away react to Reuters e-mails looking for remark.

APPLE ‘FACTORYDATA’

World Leaks, which has actually formerly declared obligation for a Nike burglary, stated on its dark net site that it was releasing taken information from Tata Electronics.

Reuters might not instantly validate the credibility of the information and might not instantly reach World Leaks for remark.

The World Leaks site states the Tata Electronics information makes up more than 200,000 files amounting to over 630 gigabytes. A database on its site reveals a number of supposed Apple files and folders, some entitled “com.apple.factorydata”and files describing “material specification”

Indian cybersecurity scientist Rajshekhar Rajaharia, who examined the Tata files on World Leaks for Reuters, stated they likewise consist of e-mails, occasion logs covering a number of years and passport copies of staff members consisting of foreign nationals.

Rajaharia has actually formerly encouraged Indian cops on cyber events. The site is just available on the dark web, or dark internet, beyond the reach of online search engine.

A 2nd security scientist who evaluated the information dump, Rakesh Krishnan, informed Reuters it had actually been available on the dark web given that a minimum of June 10.

TESLA DOCUMENTS, ‘TRADE SECRET’

Tata likewise makes parts for Tesla, market sources state.

One folder on the World Leaks database was identified “NV36 Chargeport Controller – North America”a supposed recommendation to parts utilized in an updated variation of Tesla’s Model Y SUV.

Another supposed Tesla 2023 file referred to as “TRADE SECRET” revealed particular illustrations for its task Highland – an openly recognized internal codename for its revamped Model 3 sedan.

Tesla did not react to ask for remark.

Rajaharia likewise shared a screen recording of his evaluation of the files. It revealed a look for “Apple” returned 181 files and folders, while a look for “Tesla” returned files including what seemed making requirements and an assembly file dated May 2025.

Some files released by World Leaks brought footers stating, “This document contains proprietary and confidential information of Apple Inc.” and “details included herein is considered personal, exclusive, and a trade trick of Tesla Inc.”

The breach highlights the vulnerability of worldwide organizations to progressively advanced cyber and ransom attacks.

Amongst the files was a 52-page file bearing Apple’s exclusive markings supposedly detailing quality examination requirements for iPhone circuit board parts.

There were likewise 33 files and folders for search term “Hosur” – the area of Tata’s primary iPhone assembly plant in Tamil Nadu state. Tata notified some staff members at its iPhone assembly operations recently of the information breach, stated a 2nd market source knowledgeable about the matter.