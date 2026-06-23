19459011

< iframe src = 19459005 width = 19459006 height = 19459007 frameborder = permit = allowfullscreen > 19659002 19459014 Debopam Chaudhuri On Impact Of US-Iran Peace Deal On Indian Rupee #impact #usiran #peace #deal #indianrupee #otvnews #otvnewsenglish #otvenglish #otv ——————————————————————————————————— 19459022 OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides reputable info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659005 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! See Our Website https://odishatv.in/ Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp 19459022 iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp View Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ 19459022 YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish 19459022 Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV