NIXI to Celebrate 23rd Foundation Day on June 19, Showcasing India’s Growing Internet Ecosystem

Event to Highlight Key Milestones, Digital Infrastructure Growth, and New Initiatives for India’s Internet Community

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) will celebrate its 23rd Foundation Day on June 19, 2026, marking over two decades of strengthening India’s internet infrastructure and supporting the nation’s digital transformation journey.

Established under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, NIXI has played a pivotal role in managing the .IN domain, facilitating Internet Exchange services, and delegating IP addresses (IPv4/IPv6) through the Indian Registry for Internet Names and Numbers (IRINN).

The celebration will be graced by Shri S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, MeitY, Government of India, and Chairman, NIXI, as the Chief Guest, along with Shri Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, MeitY, senior government officials, industry leaders, academia, and members of the internet community.

Over the past year, NIXI has strengthened India’s digital backbone through several key initiatives. The organisation currently manages over 3.9 million .IN domain names, placing India among the top ten country-code domain registries globally. It has facilitated the migration of banking platforms to the .bank.in zone to help make the internet safe and continues to drive IPv6 adoption, which has reached approximately 78.34% penetration making India’s network future ready.

NIXI today operates 79 Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) across the country and supports domain names in 22 Indian languages, furthering its vision of a secure, resilient, and inclusive internet ecosystem.

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, NIXI will unveil several new initiatives, aimed at enhancing service delivery, self-automation, and strengthening domain name security.

The event will also recognize partners whose contributions have supported the growth of India’s internet ecosystem and digital infrastructure.

As India advances towards a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy, NIXI remains committed to promoting wider adoption of .IN and .भारत domains, strengthening internet resilience, and enabling a secure and future-ready digital ecosystem for the nation.