India Warehousing Show 2026 to convene 15,000+ industry leaders powering India’s warehousing transformation

The 15th Edition brings policy, innovation and supply chain strategy under one roof at YashoBhoomi, IICC, Dwarka

The India Warehousing Show, India’s leading platform for the warehousing, logistics, and supply chain sector, is set to host its 15th edition from 25-27 June 2026 at YashoBhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi.

Organized by RX India, the three-day event will bring together 15,000+ trade visitors and 300+ national and international exhibitors across 20,000 sqm of exhibition space. The show has established itself as a focused convergence point for the warehousing and logistics ecosystem, bringing together industry leaders, decision makers, policymakers, and investors shaping the future of warehousing and supply chain infrastructure.

The platform further enables innovation, collaboration, and business growth opportunities across warehousing, automation, manufacturing, FMCG, retail, automotive, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, retail, 3PL/4PL logistics, amongst others.

The 2026 edition comes at a critical moment for India’s logistics industry, currently valued at approximately USD 380 billion (2025) and expanding at 10-12% annually. Despite strong growth momentum, logistics costs remain at nearly 12% of GDP, compared to the global benchmark of 8-9%.

With the Government of India committing ₹11 lakh crore toward logistics infrastructure development under initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy, the focus on reinforcing efficiency, integration, and green infrastructure has never been greater.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, Umang Gupta, Country Head, RX India, said: “Warehousing is no longer just about infrastructure, it is a GDP multiplier. As India invests at scale in logistics modernization, the industry must align with execution-led growth. The India Warehousing Show 2026 will be the platform where policy intent meets deployable solutions, enabling real transformation across the value chain.”

It will be accompanied by a conference that will run alongside the exhibition for the first two days, themed “Gati to Growth: Synchronizing Infrastructure and Intelligence in India’s Warehousing for a $5 Trillion Economy.”

The two-day summit will feature 50+ speakers across eight curated sessions, including Policy Makers’ Talks, CXO Power Panels, and focused discussions on supply chain resilience, logistics optimisation, transport integration, regional warehousing development, sustainability, and India’s e-commerce expansion.

Day two will spotlight emerging logistics hubs such as Uttar Pradesh, and sessions on scaling AI adoption beyond pilot projects, strengthening cold chain infrastructure from farm to pharma, and advancing net-zero supply chain strategies.

Beyond the conference, it will also feature the GoConnect pre-event matchmaking platform, the VIP Buyer Programme, and Colleqt application designed to foster high-value business engagement and collaboration.

Visitor, exhibitors, and delegate registrations are open at www.indiawarehousingshow.com