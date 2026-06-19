NEIINFRA 2026 Delivers Meghalaya’s Most Ambitious Infrastructure and Growth Roadmap

The landmark North East India Infrastructure Summit & Exhibition (NEIINFRA) 2026 successfully concluded in Shillong, charting a roadmap for the economic and infrastructural integration of the State and the Northeast. Organized and hosted by the Government of Meghalaya with the Federation of Industry and Commerce of North East Region (FINER) and the Build India Foundation, Day 2 of the summit covered areas surrounding Tourism, Innovative MSME funding and Startups in North East, Green energy, and Next-generation technologies.

The event was graced by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister for Tourism, Shri Sniawbhalang Dhar, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Meghalaya and other key officials and stakeholders.

In his keynote speech, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted a monumental shift in the region’s trajectory at the NEIINFRA 2026 in Shillong. Acknowledging Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Conrad K. Sangma’s observation that the region has moved from an era of uncertainty to one of absolute confidence and growth, he emphasized that the presence and participation of leaders from across the Northeast further demonstrate the spirit of collaboration that will define the region’s future. Driven by a cumulative public development expenditure exceeding ₹6 lakh crore over the last decade, including a capital investment surge in road networks, digital connectivity, and rail projects worth over ₹69,000 crore, the North East is recognized as a region of opportunity, innovation, and strategic importance. He also noted that with this foundation, the Northeast has the potential to emerge as a major hub for trade logistics, tourism, and education, as well as innovation and cultural exchange. Underscoring the region’s central role in driving the nation’s destiny forward, he noted, “The future of India’s growth story cannot be complete without the northeastern states, but for me it begins from northeastern states.” He concluded that through these advancements, the North East today is increasingly being viewed not as a distant frontier, but as a strategic economic corridor linking India with Southeast Asia.

Addressing the summit virtually, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, Hon’ble Union Minister for Civil Aviation, noted that NEIINFRA 2026, marks a shift for a region transitioning from being recognized as the “abode of clouds” to being the “abode of opportunities.” He celebrated advancements in regional connectivity, noting that the North East’s GDP growth rate has soared to 13%, double the national average. Driven by a vision that prioritizes connection over distance, he detailed civil aviation milestones, including the expansion of operational airports, major infrastructure upgrades for Shillong Airport, and the upcoming operationalization of Tura Airport within Meghalaya. He further announced the new UDAN scheme’s commitment to develop at least one heliport in every district across the region to link local communities, boost tourism, and unlock the economy. He concluded by saying “The time has now come for all of us to collectively change the narrative from ‘Why North East?’ to ‘Why not North East?”

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sniawbhalang Dhar, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Meghalaya said that the summit marked a new chapter for Meghalaya, shifting the State’s focus from basic infrastructure development to building robust industries, and long-term employment. He noted the commitment to a transparent environment that supports investors, businesses, and local entrepreneurs. He also expressed gratitude for the swift administrative responses to State proposals and recent major financial commitments. He also underscored the importance of a thriving tourism sector, noting that Meghalaya is one of the safest destinations in the country, and urged visitors to carry positive memories of the State’s natural beauty and hospitality back home.

Dr. Shakil P. Ahammed, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya noted that the Northeast has reached a point where the runway is clear for collective take-off towards a prosperity. He highlighted the Union Government’s profound commitment to the region, reflected in the Hon’ble Prime Minister visiting over 60 times and union ministers visiting 700 times in the last decade. He proposed recognising tourism infrastructure as sovereign capital, expanding Meghalaya’s 70% homestay subsidy model across other states to drive community-based tourism, and introducing budget-friendly options to make travel affordable. Most importantly he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enabling a perception shift about the North East across the country.

In his address Shri Sanjay Goyal, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Public Works Department, Government of Meghalaya, said that true prosperity relies on the states in the region growing together as complementary partners. He re-affirmed that the Northeast has the vision, talent, and resources to become one of India’s most dynamic economic regions, through strong partnerships, seamless coordination, and effective implementation.

A series of awards were also presented to the best exhibitors. In Category B (MSME), Dak-ti Craft secured the award for incredible display and engagement, followed by Naira Travels and Nela Handlooms for their exhibition presence. In the Main Exhibitors category, top honours were captured by Jubilant eSport and Allied Safety Equipment for their high-energy, standout showcases, while Canboo triumphed as the Champion Exhibitor, taking home the coveted trophy for unmatched excellence and presentation.

The event also saw the release of the Vision Report 2047 (Ashtalakshmi), which outlines a pathway to transform the eight northeastern states into a modern and prosperous region. This was followed by the release of the Tourism Infrastructure Report. Additionally, the Knowledge Report was unveiled focusing on development, industrial infrastructure, as well as aviation and airports.

The opening day officially established Meghalaya as the epicentre of India’s infrastructure revolution. Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, was the Chief Guest alongside Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya and Shri Neiphiu Rio, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland were the Guest of Honor and State Guest, respectively. The inaugural day brought together over 1,500 delegates, 8 Union Ministries, and all 8 Northeastern States. A key highlight was the announcement of a ₹39,800 crore infrastructure package for Meghalaya. Additionally, Shri Conrad K. Sangma highlighted Meghalaya’s economic trajectory, noting that the summit marks the beginning of a long journey and a partnership that will ensure the private sector, the government, and most importantly, the people of the state usher in an era of collective growth.

Meghalaya’s ultimate vision for NEIINFRA 2026 extends beyond a standalone event; it serves as the launch pad for long-term public-private partnerships designed to convert regional challenges into opportunities. These opportunities will pave the way for growth in the Northeast region, as it becomes a critical driver for realising the vision for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.