International Oppo Reno16 series lastly has a main launch date

The other day, Oppo began teasing the international launch of the Reno16 series in collaboration with the K-pop lady band BABYMONSTER. The phones were plainly expected to be introducing quickly, however a real statement date was missing out on.

Now, the business has actually remedied that, exposing that the Reno16 series will be revealed on June 25. The gadgets will initially release in Thailand and Spain, infecting other markets later on.

< img width ="1200" height ="800" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/global-oppo-reno16-series-launch-date/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Global Oppo Reno16 series finally has an official launch date">

The handsets include the brand-new “3D Pop Planet Design”with “a bold and distinctive aesthetic inspired by cosmic visuals and the idea of every individual as a vibrant little planet”

Ling Liu, abroad CMO of Oppo, stated:

As Reno continues to progress, we are concentrated on producing smart devices that integrate effective innovation with uniqueness and imaginative expression. The Reno16 Series shows this vision through its unique style language and brand-new AI-powered imaginative experiences. We are likewise delighted to invite BABYMONSTER as the brand-new Reno ambassador as we start the next chapter of Reno’s worldwide journey.

The worldwide Reno16 and Reno16 Pro will most likely be various from the Chinese variations that released back in May. Precisely how various remains to be seen.

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