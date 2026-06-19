With ‘Mahakal ‘, Tripund & Chandan On Forehead, Muslim Man Stands In Mahakaleshwar Temple With Hindu Woman For Bhasma Aarti; Brutally Thrashed|Image: X

Ujjain: A Muslim guy who was standing in line for the Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjan, Madhya Pradesh, was presumably beaten by members of the Bajrang Dal. Significantly, he was checking out the temple with a Hindu female when the harsh attack occurred.

The victim has actually been recognized as 26-year-old Sarfaraz Shaikh, who is a homeowner of Pimpri, Pune. Sarfaraz had actually apparently originated from Maharashtra to Ujjain for temple darshan. He was standing in line in the temple with his pal for participating in the Bhasma aarti when Bajrang Dal members ended up being suspicious of his identity.

Significantly, he had ‘Mahakal’ composed on his forehead, together with chandan (sandalwood) and Tripund (spiritual Hindu tilak).

Individuals who attacked him introduced the assaulted after inspecting his name on his Aadhar Card.

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A supposed video of the occurrence is doing rounds on social networks. The video revealed the assailants getting the ma’s hair and surging him in public. Sarfaraz was seen huddled on the ground as a number of guys drizzled blows on him, striking him with their feet. The victim was seen consistently pleading to be let go.

The enemies were heard stating, “Everyone see. He is Sarfaraz. Sporting tilak on his forehead, he has actually pertained to the temple with a Hindu woman for darshan.”

Cops later on accompanied the male to security.

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