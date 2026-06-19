Guv pitches order overhaul, Gorkhaland talks in very first assembly speech

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-131835888,imgsize-860997,width-400,height-225,resizemode-72/mug-r-n-ravi-goveronor-03jpg.jpg" alt="Guv pitches law and order overhaul, Gorkhaland talks in first assembly speech" title="Bengal governor R N Ravi" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high">

Kolkata: Bengal guv R N Ravi on Thursday utilized his first address to the 18th assembly to detail BJP govt’s concerns, concentrating on order, commercial revival, well-being growth and a worked out settlement to the long-pending Gorkhaland problem.Dealing with your house, Ravi stated the govt would pursue a”long-term political option”to the Gorkhaland need through talks with all stakeholders. He likewise assured a crackdown on criminal activity, extortion and arranged criminal networks.“The order equipment will be revamped to introduce an atmosphere of peace and serenity in the state,” Ravi stated. He included that the govt would embrace a “zero-tolerance” technique towards criminal offense, especially offenses versus females and kids, while acting versus extortion distributes, unlawful mining and anti-social aspects.Declaring that individuals were “breathing in liberty” following action versus those apparently secured by the previous program, Ravi stated: “The brand-new govt has actually currently split down greatly on those running a reign of horror and an extortion raj under the defense and patronage of the previous judgment celebration in the state.”The guv likewise highlighted procedures versus prohibited migration, stating a considerable variety of moles had actually been recognized and deported.

He stated almost 86 acres had actually been turned over to the BSF for border fencing and associated facilities. Ravi included that 2 judicial commissions had actually currently been established which a massive drive was under method to get rid of unlawful infringements on govt land.On advancement, Ravi laid out strategies to restore commercial development through brand-new commercial parks, consisting of one at Singur, along with assistance for stalled train, city and highway tasks.

He likewise revealed a proposed Rs 1,800-crore bridge throughout the Bhagirathi linking Nadia and East Burdwan.“Preparatory work for a brand-new commercial park at Singur has actually begun,” he stated, including that Sagarmala 2.0 tasks would enhance port connection, fisheries facilities and the blue economy.Ravi repeated dedications to well-being plans, consisting of the Annapurna Yojana under which females would get Rs 3,000 a month, complimentary bus trips for females and enrolment under Ayushman Bharat.

He likewise assured monetary support for out of work youth and transparent application of PM Awas Yojana.In education, Ravi stated the govt would carry out routine instructor recruitment, carry out the National Education Policy and broaden PM SHRI schools. He likewise mentioned prepare for an IIT, an IIM-equivalent organization and a tribal university in north Bengal.The guv highlighted efforts to promote Darjeeling tea through rigorous GI compliance and increase tourist in Darjeeling, the Terai, Dooars and the Sunderbans. He likewise laid out preparations for Census 2027, which will include around 1.9 lakh enumerators throughout the state.