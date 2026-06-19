Motorola Razr 70/Razr 2026 evaluation

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Intro

Motorola just recently revitalized its clamshell Razr line with the brand-new Razr 70 designs, or as they are understood in the United States – Razr 2026. It wasn’t a significant refresh by any ways, however there are definitely some touch-ups occasionally. That stated, according to our reader survey, as far as the majority of you are worried, insufficient has actually altered to validate the beautiful severe asking rate of all 3 Razr designs – vanilla, plus and Ultra. The simple truth that the perfectly marked down 2025 designs are still in blood circulation is, in such a way, restricting the marketplace capacity of its most current trio.

That’s undoubtedly not an especially excellent start to this evaluation of the vanilla Razr 70/Razr 2026 design. It is the most inexpensive phone of the trio in relative terms, however absolutely not in outright terms considering that a base 8GB/256GB system will cost you$800/ EUR870/ ₤ 800 MSRP. All the method, simply a couple of days earlier, we found the 2025 Razr Ultra with 1TB of storage, offering directly from Motorola’s own United States shop for simply $800. Sure, it was a fire sale, most likely to eliminate stock, however it does not bode well for the Razr 70/Razr 2026 household potential customers. Still, we need to attempt and look previous present prices too and evaluate the phone for what it is, wishing for a much better worth handle the future.

Motorola Razr 70 specifications at a glimpse:

Body: 171.3 x74.0 x7.3 mm, 188g; Plastic front (unfolded), glass front (folded, Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame, hinge (titanium); IP48 water resistant (as much as 1.5 m for 30 minutes), MIL-STD-810H compliant.

171.3 x74.0 x7.3 mm, 188g; Plastic front (unfolded), glass front (folded, Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame, hinge (titanium); IP48 water resistant (as much as 1.5 m for 30 minutes), MIL-STD-810H compliant. Show: 6.90″ Foldable LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 3000 nits (peak), 1080x2640px resolution, 22:9 element ratio, 413ppi; Second external AMOLED, 1B colors, 90Hz, HDR10+, 1700 nits (peak), 3.6 inches, 1056 x 1066 pixels, 413 ppi, Gorilla Glass Victus.

6.90″ Foldable LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 3000 nits (peak), 1080x2640px resolution, 22:9 element ratio, 413ppi; Second external AMOLED, 1B colors, 90Hz, HDR10+, 1700 nits (peak), 3.6 inches, 1056 x 1066 pixels, 413 ppi, Gorilla Glass Victus. Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 7450X (4 nm).

Mediatek Dimensity 7450X (4 nm). Memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM; UFS 3.1.

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM; UFS 3.1. OS/Software: Android 16.

Android 16. Rear video camera: Wide (primary) : 50 MP, f/1.7, 1/1.95″, 0.8µm, OIS; Ultra wide angle : 50 MP, f/2.0, 122-degree, 1/2.76″1.28 µm.

: 50 MP, f/1.7, 1/1.95″, 0.8µm, OIS; : 50 MP, f/2.0, 122-degree, 1/2.76″1.28 µm. Front electronic camera: 32 MP, f/2.4,(large), 1/3.14″, 0.7 µm.

32 MP, f/2.4,(large), 1/3.14″, 0.7 µm. Video capture: Rear electronic camera : 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS; Front video camera : 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps.

: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS; : 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps. Battery: 4800mAh; 30W wired, 15W wireless.

4800mAh; 30W wired, 15W wireless. Connection: 5G; eSIM; Wi-Fi 6e; BT 5.4; NFC.

5G; eSIM; Wi-Fi 6e; BT 5.4; NFC. Misc: Finger print reader (side-mounted); stereo speakers (with Dolby Atmos).

What has altered for 2026 in the standard design, at least at very first look? Well, like we stated, a couple of things occasionally. The hinge is now made from titanium, which is an enhancement over in 2015’s stainless-steel. And despite the fact that Motorola is being a bit unclear about the remainder of the product specifics in the Razr 70, we can just think of that they are as great or possibly even a little much better than in 2015.

The IP48 ingress defense score is still there, which need to enable the phone to invest as much as 30 minutes in as much as 1.5 meters of fresh water and make it through, along with some degree of dust resistance. You usually do not desire to get any great dust or sand around your foldables. Now there is likewise MIL-STD-810H compliance for additional assurance, and it’s something which at this moment we’ve concerned get out of Motorola’s phones.

The screen setup looks practically similar to in 2015’s, though with the significant addition of Dolby Vision assistance. Motorola most likely simply went through the effort of licensing the panel this time around. Naturally, it might likewise be a somewhat much better variation of the panel. We’ll make certain to confirm in the screen area of the evaluation.

Technically, the Razr 70 features a chipset upgrade over its predecessor, however just technically, considering that the Dimensity 7450X is basically the exact same chip as the Dimensity 7400X. Things get weirder still in the memory department. On the one hand, Motorola chose to opt for faster UFS 3.1 storage chips, which is quite terrific news. There is no longer a 512GB storage variation for the Razr 70. It peaks at 256GB. Weirder still, gone are the 12GB RAM versions from in 2015’s lineup. The Razr 70 is stuck to 8GB of RAM throughout both of its versions. That is sort of regrettable, particularly in the existing AI-centric environment. Possibly the chip scarcity struck Motorola uncommonly hard? We simply can’t state for sure.

The electronic camera department sees an ultrawide sensing unit upgrade from a 13MP system in 2015 to a 50MP one this year. Sadly, it is not what we would think about a straight-up upgrade given that there is no longer autofocus on this cam.

And it is maybe likewise worth pointing out that, without altering the phone’s measurements or weight at all because in 2015, Motorola has actually still handled to pack in a somewhat bigger 4,800 mAh battery. It’s a little enhancement, however still a welcome one.

Unpacking

Let’s kick things off with a fast unboxing. The Razr 70 can be found in a quite plain black, two-piece box with extremely little real color on it. We do type of believe the glossy black embossed lettering looks good and premium, even if it is not appealing. Package is made from extremely durable cardboard. There is no plastic throughout the product packaging. It is all recyclable, and soy ink has actually been utilized for all lettering. Excellent to see.

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Our European evaluation system does not get a battery charger in package. Some other areas may get one, however you need to contact your regional seller. You simply get a relatively fundamental USB Type-C to Type-C cable television and a big and immediately noticeable QR code directing you to Motorola’s own shop to buy an ideal first-party battery charger, if that is what you wish to do.

Motorola does still include a minimum of one reward product free of charge – a two-piece “case,” or rather, bumper shell accessory for the phone. It even seems color-matched given that our Dark Green evaluation system featured a green bumper.