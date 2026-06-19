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Home Business Absolutely nothing’s puzzling brand-new teaser might mean a brand-new phone

Absolutely nothing’s puzzling brand-new teaser might mean a brand-new phone

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Simple hours earlier, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis exposed that the business will not be releasing a brand-new CMF phone this year. Now, the main Nothing X account has actually shared a puzzling teaser that might mean a brand-new Nothing phone coming quickly. Here it is ingrained listed below.

(b )

— Nothing(@nothing)June 19, 2026

Unsurprisingly, this has actually made individuals on the web hypothesize about the possible launch of a Nothing Phone (4b), matching the currently readily available Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. It makes some sense – the Nothing Phone (3) hasn’t done extremely well, so the business may be preparing to focus exclusively on mid-range gadgets moving forward, a minimum of for the time being.

This would be the very first time Nothing has actually ever utilized the letter “b” in an item name, which is why we encourage you to take this with a grain of salt. It might extremely well likewise be a totally various item. Absolutely nothing does a lot of TWS earbuds and earphones too.

In normal Nothing style, we anticipate the business to continue its teaser project for whatever gadget this ends up being, so remain tuned for more.

Absolutely Nothing Phone (4a) 5G

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128GB 8GB RAM 35,800 256GB 8GB RAM 36,500 Program all rates

Absolutely Nothing Phone (3) 5G

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256GB 12GB RAM 44,999 Program all rates

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