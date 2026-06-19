Oppo Reno16 household to have 4 members in India

Oppo has actually just recently begun teasing the Oppo Reno16 series worldwide. Today there’s some news about the gadgets that are going to release in India. According to a brand-new report, the Oppo Reno16 household will consist of 4 gadgets in India.

Together With the Oppo Reno16 and Reno16 Pro, there will likewise be the Oppo Reno16 Pro Mini and the Reno16c. The Reno16 Pro Mini will supposedly be placed as a high-performance option in a compact plan. On the other hand, the Reno16c will be an affordable alternative representing the entry-level in the series.

< img width ="1200" height ="1036" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oppo-reno16-india/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Oppo Reno16 family to have four members in India">

The Reno16 Pro Mini supposedly includes a 6.32-inch AMOLED display screen, a weight of 182g, and a density of 8.22 mm. There are sadly no other information about these gadgets, however they will certainly be coming quickly enough, so remain tuned.

Via