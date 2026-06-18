Governor’s address in T.N. Assembly: Illicit mining and tax evasion will be dealt with an iron hand, says Arlekar

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar on Thursday (June 18, 2026) said there had been significant leakage of revenue from mineral resources due to corrupt practices that pervaded the mining sector in the State.

“This government will ensure the efficient and environmentally sustainable exploitation of mineral resources in Tamil Nadu. Organised illicit mining and tax evasion will be curbed with an iron hand through proper regulation and enforcement to ensure that revenues flow into the government treasury without diversion. Through these efforts, the government is striving to double revenue from minerals,” he said in his first address to the State Assembly after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay assumed office.

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The Governor said soon after assuming office, the government had granted permission for the free supply of silt deposited in lakes and ponds across Tamil Nadu to farmers, potters, and individuals for household use.

“This will not only help increase the storage capacity of waterbodies but also aid the conservation of rainwater and groundwater. The scheme will improve the nutritional status of the soil and thereby enhance agricultural productivity. So far, 18,274 lakes and ponds have been notified under the scheme,” he said.

The Governor said revitalising the agricultural sector and improving the livelihoods of the farming community were among the highest priorities of the government.

‘Transparent governance’

Reiterating the government’s commitment to rooting out corruption in the administrative system and providing honest, transparent, and clean governance, he said all departmental procurements and public tenders would be conducted transparently and brought under stringent monitoring mechanisms.

“Interference by middlemen and the practice of illegal gratification that prevailed hitherto will be completely eliminated,” he said.