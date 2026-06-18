Calcutta High Court upholds decision to recognise Ritabrata Banerjee as Bengal Leader of Opposition

Calcutta High Court on Thursday (June 18, 2026) refused to stay the decision of the West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose to recognise rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition instead of Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s choice, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

“No prayer for interim relief is made out, the balance of convenience is not in favour of the petitioner”, the court held.

The court, however, called for affidavits by all parties to examine the larger question of whether the Speaker acted within the ambit of his powers while recognising the LoP.

Justice Krishna Rao, who was hearing a petition filed by Mr. Chattopadhyay refused an interim stay on the appointment of Mr. Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition.

“This court did not find any prima facie case for grant of interim order. The interim order is refused, “ Justice Rao said. Justice Rao directed the respondents to affidavit in three weeks. The matter will come up for hearing again on July 28.

The High Court’s order came on the day when the Budget session of the West Bengal Assembly started with the address by the Governor R. N. Ravi. The MLAs supporting Ritabrata Banerjee called the High Court order a moral victory.

Trinamool Congress had won 80 of the 294 seats in the West Bengal Assembly polls. While a letter was sent by the Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee nominating Mr. Chattopadhyay as the LoP, some MLAs led by Mr. Banerjee said that their signature in the letter was forged.

Mr. Banerjee and Sandipan Saha were expelled after they made a formal complaint and on June 3, Mr. Banerjee was appointed LoP by the Speaker with the support of 58 MLAs. Mr. Banerjee now claims support of 65 out of 80 MLAs.

The West Bengal CID is probing allegations of signature fraud and Abhishek Banerjee has been questioned in the matter.