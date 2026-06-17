The legal difficulties surrounding Vikram Bhatt’s approaching scary movie Haunted– Echoes Of The Past continue to install. Around 10 days before the movie’s set up release, the filmmaker was served with a legal notification by Lakshmi Ganpathy Films, requiring payment of Rs. 19 lakhs, stopping working which the manufacturer threatened to start legal procedures and look for an injunction on the movie’s release.

Vikram Bhatt gets legal notification over Haunted– Echoes Of The Past; asked to pay Rs. 19 lakhs or face legal action

The legal notification, dated June 3, 2026, has actually been released by Advocate Nagesh Mishra of Media Legal on behalf of M Ramesh, owner of Lakshmi Ganpathy Films. It declares that the conflict goes back to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on July 3, 2023, for the production of the movie, then entitled Haunted Winter

According to the notification, Lakshmi Ganpathy Films had actually at first accepted fund the movie with the understanding that both celebrations would similarly share the revenues. The notification even more declares that the business invested Rs. 94 lakhs in the task. It declares that subsequent arrangements modified the production spending plan and later on brought Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP on board as a co-producer through a tripartite arrangement.

The notification additional states that although the celebrations later on carried out cancellation contracts under which Lakshmi Ganpathy Films withdrew its rights in the job, Vikram Bhatt had actually supposedly dedicated to pay Rs. 50 lakhs towards revenue, apart from reimbursing the financial investment made by the business.

It likewise describes monetary deals worrying Vikram Bhatt’s earlier movie, 1920Based on the notification, after modification of shared accounts and a payment made by Vikram Bhatt in February 2024, a balance quantity of Rs. 19 lakhs still stay overdue. The notification declares that there was a good understanding that the movie would not be launched up until this exceptional quantity was cleared.

Appropriately, the notification hires Vikram Bhatt to pay Rs. 19 lakhs, in addition to appropriate interest, within 10 days of getting the notification. It cautions that if the payment is not made, Lakshmi Ganpathy Films will start healing procedures before the proper court and might likewise look for an injunction limiting the release of Haunted– Echoes Of The Past till its supposed fees are paid.

Check Out: REVEALED: Haunted– Echoes Of The Past got NCLT nod for June 12 release; makers directed to transfer all incomes in different bank account

More Pages: Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Movie Review

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