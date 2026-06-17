Jaaved Jaaferi household unfaithful case: Crime Branch problems lookout notification versus implicated BMC authorities

The Mumbai Crime Branch has actually provided a lookout notification versus suspended Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) assistant community commissioner Mahesh Patil in connection with the supposed Rs 16.24 crores cheating case including star Jaaved Jaaferi’s household. Apparently, the notification was released previously this month amidst issues that Patil might leave the nation while the examination is underway. The advancement marks the most recent action in a probe that has actually currently resulted in the arrest of UK-based entrepreneur Nishit Patel.

Jaaved Jaaferi household unfaithful case: Crime Branch concerns lookout notification versus implicated BMC main

The case associates with declared financial investments made by star Jaaved Jaaferi, his partner Habiba Jaffrey, their loved ones and a number of other people in a proposed redevelopment job in Bandra West. Detectives declare the financiers were assured financially rewarding returns and business areas in the redevelopment task however were rather tricked through created files and incorrect guarantees.

Authorities authorities specified that Habiba Jaffrey initially can be found in contact with Mahesh Patil in April 2024 while visiting his BMC workplace relating to a tax-related matter. Throughout the interaction, Patil apparently notified her about a financial investment chance linked to a Bandra home job and recommended her to path the financial investment through Nishit Patel.

According to private investigators, Patel consequently made several check outs to the Jaffrey household’s house and provided designs, maps and project-related files to acquire their self-confidence. He apparently encouraged the household to invest significant amounts in exchange for business area in the proposed redevelopment.

Criminal offense branch authorities have actually declared that created letters supposedly provided by a personal bank, in addition to other made files, were utilized to encourage financiers about the authenticity of the task.

The residential or commercial property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch had actually previously jailed Nishit Patel for his supposed function in the event. Authorities claim that almost Rs 16.24 crores was gathered from Jaaved Jaaferi, his relative and other financiers through deceptive representations connected to the redevelopment task.

Detectives likewise believe that the supposed scams might have affected a number of popular people. Authorities sources specified that retired policeman, civic authorities, artists and retired judges were amongst those who supposedly invested quantities varying from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 20 crores after being guaranteed appealing returns.

The supposed scams apparently emerged in July 2025 when a few of the plaintiffs checked out the Bandra registration workplace to confirm project-related files. Throughout the confirmation procedure, they supposedly found that a person of the contracts revealed to them did not exist in main records.

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