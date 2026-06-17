India’s Relationship with Yoga Is Evolving: Hansa Research’s 2025–2026 Study Finds Rising Focus on Spiritual Growth and Cultural Identity

Spiritual growth association rises from 46% to 58%, while 78% of urban Indians continue to practise yoga at least weekly, highlighting yoga’s growing role beyond fitness

Ahead of International Yoga Day, Hansa Research’s latest year-on-year study shows that yoga continues to be an integral part of urban India’s lifestyle. While physical fitness remains a key driver, consumers are increasingly associating yoga with spiritual growth, cultural identity, mental wellbeing and a more balanced way of life.

Awareness of International Yoga Day remains exceptionally high, with 88% of respondents aware of the occasion in 2026, compared to 95% in 2025. While awareness has dipped marginally, yoga continues to enjoy widespread recognition across age groups. The study also found that a majority of respondents continue to view yoga as a symbol of India’s cultural identity and global influence, although the proportion who strongly agree with this view declined from 77% in 2025 to 64% in 2026.

Yoga remains a regular practice for a large section of urban Indians. More than half of respondents, 56%, report practising yoga every day, while another 22% do so a few times a week, taking overall weekly participation to 78%. Although daily practice has softened from 64% last year, yoga continues to be among the most widely adopted wellness activities. At the same time, the proportion of non-practitioners has increased from 2% to 8%, indicating that consumers today have a wider range of wellness options to choose from.

The biggest shift, however, can be seen in how people perceive yoga. Physical wellness continues to be the strongest association, but yoga is now being viewed through a broader lens. The proportion of respondents associating yoga with spiritual growth increased from 46% in 2025 to 58% in 2026. Similarly, those who see yoga as a global fitness movement rose from 29% to 45%, while associations with India’s cultural heritage increased from 24% to 33%.

The findings indicate that yoga is moving beyond its traditional fitness perception. It is increasingly being seen as a practice that supports self-awareness, mindfulness and personal growth, while also helping people stay connected to their cultural roots.

The perceived benefits of yoga remain strong. Nearly two-thirds of practitioners, 65%, say yoga helps reduce stress and anxiety, while 49% report relief from physical discomfort. In addition, 67% believe yoga is more effective than other forms of exercise. Although these numbers are lower than those reported in 2025, when 72% cited stress relief, 64% reported relief from physical discomfort and 75% considered yoga more effective than other fitness activities, they continue to underline yoga’s value as a trusted wellness practice.

Community participation also remains high. More than eight in ten respondents, 82%, have participated in mass yoga sessions organised by schools, workplaces or public institutions. While this is lower than the 89% recorded last year, it highlights the continued popularity of community-led yoga initiatives and public Yoga Day celebrations.

The study also highlights yoga’s growing appeal among younger audiences. More than three-fourths of respondents under the age of 30, 76%, said they would be interested in attending a yoga, music and wellness festival in their city, compared to 81% in 2025. Around two-thirds said a celebrity, influencer or fitness brand had inspired them to try yoga.

For younger consumers, yoga is emerging as a lifestyle and cultural experience, extending beyond exercise into broader conversations around self-care, mindfulness and community. While social media continues to play an important role in introducing young consumers to yoga, its influence appears to be maturing, with the proportion citing social media trends as a reason for trying yoga declining from 42% in 2025 to 30% in 2026. At the same time, guided yoga sessions and breathing exercises remain highly popular, while interest in journaling and mindfulness-focused content continues to grow.

Commenting on the findings, Piyali Chatterjee Konar, Executive Vice President, Head – Customer Experience /UX/B2B at Hansa Research Group Private Limited said: “The findings indicate that yoga’s relevance is evolving rather than diminishing. While physical wellbeing continues to be the primary reason people engage with yoga, we are seeing greater recognition of its role in supporting mental wellness, emotional balance and spiritual growth. What’s particularly noteworthy is the stronger connection consumers are making between yoga, cultural heritage and holistic living. For younger audiences especially, yoga is becoming part of a broader lifestyle centred around mindfulness, community and self-care. This ability to remain rooted in tradition while adapting to contemporary needs is what continues to make yoga so relevant today.”

Taken together, the findings show that although participation metrics have softened slightly over the past year, yoga’s significance in people’s lives continues to expand. Beyond fitness, it is being embraced as a practice that supports mental wellbeing, spiritual growth and cultural connection. The findings also point to opportunities for brands, institutions and policymakers to engage audiences through community-led experiences, cultural narratives and formats that resonate with younger generations.