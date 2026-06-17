Jerai Fitness Limited Launches ‘Last One Standing’

Jerai Fitness Limited, a pioneer in automated manufacturing of fitness equipment in India, has announced the launch of Last One Standing, a first-of-its-kind national strength and endurance championship, with Reebok as its merchandise & fitness accessories partner. More than just a fitness competition, the event is envisioned as a large-scale movement that brings together fitness enthusiasts, athletes, gym-goers, and everyday challengers from across the country onto one common platform.

This was announced by Rajesh Rai, MD, Jerai Fitness and curator of the event in the presence of former Junior World Champion wrestler and MMA fighter Ritu Phogat, acclaimed fitness trainer, actor Mustafa of Dhurandar fame, Dinesh Shetty, India’s Ultimate Warrior winner and celebrity body guard Shera. The occasion was also used to announce Ritu Phogat as the event ambassador and brand ambassador for Jerai Fitness.

Registrations for the one-day championship are open through the website www.lastonestanding.in with the debut edition scheduled to take place in Nesco, Mumbai on December 13, 2026. For its first edition, participation will be limited to the first 500 entries and will offer a prize purse of Rs 21 lakhs.

. In the coming year, The Last One Standing will travel to all the metros, besides being introduced at the schools and college level to encourage fitness among children at a young age.

Last One Standing aims to inspire people to reconnect with their physical strength, endurance, discipline, and resilience. Built around the belief that fitness is about more than appearances, the championship challenges participants to discover how far their body and mind can truly go.

Unlike traditional competitions that focus on a single discipline, Last One Standing combines multiple fitness challenges into one intense test of overall performance. Participants will compete across six different events including Squats, Bench Press, Deadlift, Pull-Ups, Giant Bat Run, and Air bike (Cycling). Each event is designed to test a different aspect of fitness from raw strength and endurance to agility, balance, and mental toughness.

The championship also stands out for its inclusive structure. The competition is open to both men and women above the age of 18, with categories divided by age and weight groups. The male division will feature Under age 30 and Above 30 categories, while the female division will include Under age 25 and Above 25 categories.

Participants will first compete in group rounds, earning points across all six events. The thlete with the highest cumulative points in each category will earn the prestigious title of Last One Standing.

Every event winner will receive a cash prize, while the ultimate category winners will be awarded bumper prizes and special recognition. In total, the championship will crown four overall winners along with additional category winners across the six individual events.

Speaking about the event and its launch, Rajesh Rai, Managing Director, Jerai Fitness & Ideator of ‘ Last One Standing’, said, “Today, convenience has reduced movement from our lives. Our bodies are capable of incredible strength, yet we challenge them less and less. Last One Standing is our way of bringing back that spirit of endurance, discipline, and resilience. This platform is not just for elite athletes, but for anyone and everyone willing to test themselves and push beyond their limits.”

The championship is expected to attract participants from across India. Alongside the competition, the event will also feature crowd engagement zones, recovery areas, live experiences, and fitness community participation, creating a high-energy fitness festival atmosphere.