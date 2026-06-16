Speedioo Raises ₹10 Crore Seed Funding Led by Atomic Capital to strengthen its presence across India’s Used Two-Wheeler Market

Consumer-Tech platform Speedioo has raised ₹10 crore in a seed round led by Atomic Capital. This marks the company’s first institutional fundraise, with the capital set to be used towards building its AI-native technology stack, expanding distribution across key demand centres in India, deepening its partnerships with OEMs as a key growth driver, and scaling its dealer partner and retail network. As a part of its expansion strategy, Speedioo also plans to grow its retail footprint across cities through a scalable franchise model aimed at strengthening its supply & operational Infrastructure, along with expanding its senior leadership team.

The company plans to integrate its value chain end to end with the AI enabled platform to transform core processes including procurement, price discovery, vehicle assessment and selling price by leveraging new age AI capabilities. Speedioo aims to expand its distribution network into top 3 – 4 cities and deepen its retail footprint through a scalable franchise-led model.

Co-founded by Sagar Potphode and Ajit Deshmukh, both former senior operators at CredR and Rentomojo, Speedioo has grown more than 5X in topline over the last 12 months while staying EBITDA and cash flow positive, a rare combination in a category that has historically been built on heavy capital burn.

Commenting on the fundraise, Sagar Potphode, Co-Founder & CEO, Speedioo says, “At Speedioo, we are building much more than a used two-wheeler company. We are building a trusted and sustainable consumer brand for the next billion Indians aspiring to own personal mobility. For a large part of India, a two-wheeler is not just a vehicle. It is access to livelihood, independence and opportunity. Yet the category continues to suffer from low trust, poor transparency and inconsistent customer experiences. Our vision is to build India’s most trusted omnichannel and technology-driven platform in this category by combining deep operational execution with innovative product and technology infrastructure. While Tier 1 markets remain important, we strongly believe the real long-term opportunity lies across Tier 2, 3 and 4 India, where accessibility and affordability matter even more. We believe sustainable businesses are built by solving real problems at scale, and this fundraise gives us the foundation to accelerate that journey responsibly.”

Speedioo has crossed Rs 30 crore in GMV and has sold over 4000 vehicles in the last year with a sharpening focus on high-end models reflecting the premiumization tailwinds among aspirational customers within the second-hand category. With strategic partnerships with leading EV brands for exclusive exchange programs, 200+ active dealers across Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune, Speedioo aims to grow this by 10X in the coming year.

Apoorv Gautam, Founder & Managing Partner, Atomic Capital says, ““We are excited about the megatrends shaping India’s used two-wheeler category. The used market is roughly 1.5X the size of the new two-wheeler market, and as Indian consumers grow more aspirational, premiumization within the second-hand category is becoming a defining theme. Despite the scale of the opportunity, there is no clear winner today, no ‘Spinny for bikes’, and the rapid electrification of two-wheelers opens up an entirely new whitespace for organised, tech-led players. We have deep respect for the way Sagar and Ajit have built Speedioo: bootstrapped, capital-efficient, with strong unit economics and overall profitability from very early on. Their DNA aligns closely with our playbook of not throwing capital at the problem, but building sustainable businesses that scale exponentially. We also have a sharp point of view on value creation in this category, across technology platform building, distribution expansion, and a deliberate focus on the most lucrative segments. We are excited to partner with the Speedioo team on this journey.”

As a part of its growth phase, Speedioo aims to cross ₹100 crore ARR while expanding its presence in new markets where demand for trusted mobility solutions continues to rise.This includes diversifying sourcing channels across interstate and intracity markets, strengthening OEM relationships, expanding dealer penetration, introducing financing and warranty products, opening additional retail stores, and entering new Tier 1, 2, 3, and 4 markets.

Speedioo’s expansion strategy is anchored on three pillars: supply, demand, and channel expansion. The Company plans to diversify its acquisition channels, aggressively go behind the rapidly emerging EV resale ecosystem, where significant whitespace opportunity exists and doubling down on dealer partner penetration in existing cities, where current penetration remains limited.

As part of its channel expansion, Speedioo plans to open new retail stores across existing markets and enter 2 – 3 new cities in this financial year. The Company will also invest in building large-scale customer experience and fulfilment capabilities, which will be backed by technology-led operational infrastructure.

India’s used two-wheeler market is estimated at approximately $28 billion in size and is roughly 1.5X the volume of the new two-wheeler market. Despite this scale, the category remains over 95% unorganised, with no clear consumer brand winner. Recent exits and consolidation among well-funded predecessors have left a wide-open lane for a capital-efficient, operator-led player to define the category.