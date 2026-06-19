Hong Kong – Temporary food control workplace at Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai border control point continues to run up until 2pm today

Short-term food control workplace at Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai limit control point continues to run till 2pm today ******************************************************************************************

The Centre for Food Safety of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department revealed today (June 19) that, following the alert from the Shenzhen authority of the resumption of clearance services at Man Kam To limit control point (BCP) at 8pm the other day (June 18), all products lorries bring fresh food were enabled to resume getting in Hong Kong by means of Man Kam To BCP last night. The momentary food control workplace established at the Liantang Port (Heung Yuen Wai BCP) will continue to run up until 2pm today to help with the trade.