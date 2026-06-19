Hong Kong – DGCA check outs Beijing (with images)

DGCA gos to Beijing (with pictures) *********************************

The Director-General of Civil Aviation, Mr Victor Liu, showed up in Beijing the other day (June 17) and started his go to program. He paid courtesy get in touch with different air travel workplaces, and had thorough exchanges on promoting top quality air travel advancement at both nationwide and regional levels, with a view to additional improving cooperation effectiveness and collaborations for civil air travel.

Throughout the check out, Mr Liu contacted the Administrator of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Mr Song Zhiyong, and revealed his appreciation for the excellent care and strong assistance of the CAAC throughout the years. He likewise informed Mr Song on the most recent civil air travel advancements in Hong Kong, even more reinforcing co-operation and supporting the National 15th Five-Year Plan, so regarding much better incorporate into and promote the premium advancement of civil air travel.

Mr Liu likewise met the Director-General of the Air Traffic Management Bureau of the CAAC, Mr Miao Xuan, to go over promoting co-operation in air traffic management, improving the functional effectiveness of the air travel market in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and promoting cooperation in Asia Pacific.

In addition, Mr Liu went to the Flight Inspection Center of the CAAC and the Beijing Aircraft Technology Research Institute of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd to discover the ingenious innovations and advancement patterns of China’s air travel market and to check out co-operation chances.

Mr Liu will continue his journey tomorrow (June 19). Later on, he will continue to the National Academy of Governance to go to the opening event of the devoted National Studies Course for the management workers of the Civil Aviation Department and Hong Kong’s air travel sector. He will likewise participate in the very first day of the course, sharing insights with the individuals on how to line up proactively with the National 15th Five-Year Plan, so regarding add to the air travel advancement of the nation and Hong Kong.

Accompanying Mr Liu to Beijing were the Assistant Director-General of Civil Aviation (Air Traffic Management), Mr Hui Man-ho, and the senior management, who will likewise sign up with the National Studies Course later on.