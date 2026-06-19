17.9 C
London
Friday, June 19, 2026
Subscribe
Home International Hong Kong – Care centres and services systems stay open

Hong Kong – Care centres and services systems stay open

By
Correspondent
-
0
70

Care centres and services systems stay open

*******************************************

Attention responsibility commentators, radio and television stations:

Please transmit the following unique statement right away, and repeat it at regular periods:

“The Social Welfare Department announces that while the Red Rainstorm Warning Signal has been issued, all units providing child care centre services, services under the Neighbourhood Support Child Care Project, and after school care programmes for pre-primary or primary school children, elderly services centres, day pre-school rehabilitation services units and day rehabilitation units including integrated vocational rehabilitation services centres, integrated vocational training centres and day activity centres will remain open during their normal operating hours. If necessary, members of the public can contact the centres or services units to make arrangements for the safe return home of their children and family members.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Japan – Japantastics Introduces Sato Mokko to the World– A New Chapter in Japanese Artisanal Craftsmanship

Business 0
Japantastics Introduces Sato Mokko to the World-- A New...

Hong Kong – Temporary food control workplace at Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai border control point continues to run up until 2pm today

International 0
Short-term food control workplace at Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai limit...

Hong Kong – DGCA check outs Beijing (with images)

International 0
DGCA gos to Beijing (with pictures) ********************************* The Director-General of Civil...

Popular

Japan – Japantastics Introduces Sato Mokko to the World– A New Chapter in Japanese Artisanal Craftsmanship

Business 0
Japantastics Introduces Sato Mokko to the World-- A New...

Hong Kong – Temporary food control workplace at Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai border control point continues to run up until 2pm today

International 0
Short-term food control workplace at Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai limit...

Hong Kong – DGCA check outs Beijing (with images)

International 0
DGCA gos to Beijing (with pictures) ********************************* The Director-General of Civil...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here