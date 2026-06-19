Care centres and services systems stay open *******************************************

Attention responsibility commentators, radio and television stations:

Please transmit the following unique statement right away, and repeat it at regular periods:

“The Social Welfare Department announces that while the Red Rainstorm Warning Signal has been issued, all units providing child care centre services, services under the Neighbourhood Support Child Care Project, and after school care programmes for pre-primary or primary school children, elderly services centres, day pre-school rehabilitation services units and day rehabilitation units including integrated vocational rehabilitation services centres, integrated vocational training centres and day activity centres will remain open during their normal operating hours. If necessary, members of the public can contact the centres or services units to make arrangements for the safe return home of their children and family members.”