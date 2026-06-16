Hong Kong – HKETO Berlin supports Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council delegation “Go Global” visit to Germany (with photos)

HKETO Berlin supports Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council delegation “Go Global” visit to Germany (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Berlin (HKETO Berlin) supported a delegation visit by the Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council to Berlin, Germany, June 11 and 12 (Berlin time).

The aims of the visit were to strengthen business ties and encourage closer collaboration between the business and industrial communities of Hong Kong and Germany.

On June 11, the Director of the HKETO Berlin, Mr Indiana Wong, hosted a briefing for the delegation and provided an overview of the eight Central and Eastern European markets under HKETO Berlin’s purview. He highlighted the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s commitment to supporting Hong Kong enterprises in expanding their businesses under the “Go Global” initiative.

On the same day, the delegation also met with representatives of Germany Trade & Invest and visited the Science and Technology Park Berlin Adlershof to gain on-the-ground insights into Germany’s investment environment and innovation ecosystem.

On June 12, HKETO Berlin arranged a breakfast meeting for the delegation to meet with representatives of small and medium-sized enterprise executives, the German Association of Young Entrepreneurs, and visit a certification company in Berlin.

About HKETO Berlin

HKETO Berlin is the official representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in commercial relations and other economic and trade matters in Germany as well as Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia and Switzerland.