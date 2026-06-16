US-Iran Peace Deal: What’s Inside 14-Point MoU Set To Be Signed On June 19?

Ahead of the formal signing ceremony scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland, details of a reported 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran have emerged.

The details surfaced hours after US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Washington and Tehran had agreed on a framework to end the war.

According to reports published by Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the proposed framework seeks to halt hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ease economic restrictions on Iran and launch a new round of diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.

While neither side has officially released the full text of the agreement, the reported provisions offer a glimpse into what could become one of the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in recent years.

What’s in the 14-point memorandum ?

Immediate and permanent ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days. End of the naval blockade against Iran. US commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs. Withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran. Suspension of oil and petrochemical sanctions. Release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets. No new sanctions or troop deployments during negotiations. Iran reaffirms commitment not to develop nuclear weapons under the NPT. Launch of 60-day negotiations on a final agreement. Missile programme excluded from negotiations. Final deal to be backed by UN Security Council resolution. Reconstruction plans worth at least $300 billion from the US and allies. Supervisory mechanism to oversee implementation.

UK, France, Germany and Italy Ready to Lift Iran Sanctions

The four major European nations, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, announced that the ​countries were prepared ​to lift sanctions on ⁠Iran in ​response to steps ​on its nuclear programme after the U.S. and ​Iran reached an agreement to end their war.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the leaders of the four European nations, often referred to as the E4, said they were prepared to work alongside the United States, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure that Tehran’s nuclear programme remains peaceful.

“Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the US, Iran and the IAEA to this end,” the leaders said.

World Leaders Welcome US-Iran Peace Deal

U.S. and Iranian officials said on Sunday they have agreed on a deal to end their war, halt the U.S. blockade of Iran and reopen the Strait ​of Hormuz, possibly leading to lower energy prices once oil shipments resume through the critical ‌waterway.

Below is international reaction to the agreement:

A spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

“The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement that the United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the ​Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step ​towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

Joint statement from E4 leaders Britain, France, Germany ⁠and Italy:

“Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the U.S., Iran ​and the IAEA to this end.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese:

“The Australian Government welcomes the agreement by the United ​States and Iran. Australia has long called for de-escalation and an end to the conflict, including in Lebanon. As we have said, the longer this war goes on, the greater the impact will be. Continued restraint and constructive engagement will be ​essential to prevent further escalation and secure a lasting agreement.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer:

“We are clear that ​toll-free freedom of navigation must now be restored in the Strait of Hormuz… Iran must never have a nuclear weapon.”

French ‌President Emmanuel ⁠Macron:

“I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, the result of a diplomatic effort to which several partners contributed. I call for its swift and full implementation by all belligerents. This agreement must allow for the urgent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which the international mission established with ​the United Kingdom is ​ready to support.”

German Chancellor ⁠Friedrich Merz:

“I welcome the agreement between the U.S. and Iran and congratulate President Trump and the Iranian side on this diplomatic breakthrough. This can pave the way ​towards a reinvigorated global economy and a more secure Middle East. It is ​crucial to implement ⁠it with determination.”

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi:

Japan “strongly hopes” that “free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured in practice, and that a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear issue and other matters will be reached ⁠as soon ​as possible.”

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters:

“This pivotal, constructive deal ​is a step towards reducing tensions and promoting stability in a region that is critical to global economic security… Dialogue and diplomacy remain ​the most effective means of resolving longstanding issues.”

‘A Very Difficult Guy’: Trump

The agreement was sealed despite an ​Israeli strike on Lebanon on Sunday that drew criticism ⁠from both Iran and Trump.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has differed with Trump over American demands that Israel curb its military action in Lebanon to allow the United States to reach a deal with Iran.

Israel has said it will retain freedom of operations in Lebanon, while Iran has made a full ceasefire there an important component of its demands.

Trump updated Netanyahu on the progress toward ​a peace deal during a phone call on Sunday, Israel’s N12 reported, citing a senior official.