News/ 19659002 Republic Videos/ India News Videos/ 19659004 ‘Do Not Fund People Who Abuse Hindu Gods And Army’: Arnab Demands Accountability From A.N. Shamseer 19659005 Released Jul 31, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST 19659006 19659007 Program Quick Read 19659008 Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed 19659010 19459025 Arnab Goswami and A.N. Shamseer clashed in an intense argument over supposed abuse of Hindu gods, the Indian Army and the wave of public apologies that followed. The conversation turned confrontational as Arnab required responsibility, while Shamseer pressed back, calling the remarks unjust and 19659011 Follow: < img alt = src = decoding = loading = 19459012 fetchpriority = 19459013 width = height = 19459014 >