Netflix has actually revealed Chumbak, a brand-new multi-generational funny embeded in a modern metropolitan Indian area, premiering on August 28. The series follows 5 households living side by side, checking out the daily events, crises and mayhem that unfold within a close-knit neighborhood.

Netflix reveals Chumbak, household funny series by Sarabhai vs Sarabhai developers; premieres August 28

Chumbak includes an ensemble cast consisting of Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar. The program is composed and directed by Aatish Kapadia, who likewise functions as co-producer, and is produced by JD Majethia, who is likewise the showrunner. The duo formerly produced Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, stated, “Chumbak is our most current offering in the funny category, a category our members delight in on Netflix. In our lives today, our neighbours become our prolonged household and JD & & Aatish have actually produced a world to bring this neighborhood, its bonds, its curiosity, and its characteristics to life. We hope the world of Chumbak and its magnetic characters will feel familiar and resided in as they go through their life coming to grips with styles like modern marital relationships, contemporary parenting, aging buddies and life as a neighborhood. The flavour and comical design of JD & & Aatish’s work constantly brings the household together since it feels quickly familiar, deeply amusing and filled with heart. Their capability to discover humour in the common without ever losing the psychological core is what makes their storytelling so unique. As we continue to construct a slate that covers categories and formats, we’re delighted to bring a funny like Chumbak to audiences in India and worldwide.”

Manufacturer and Showrunner JD Majethia and Writer, Director, and Co-Producer Aatish Kapadia stated, “With Chumbak, we wished to commemorate something we’ve all skilled however maybe do not value enough any longer, the lovely mayhem of classic areas where nobody requires an invite to stop by, and neighbours gradually end up being household. Funny has actually constantly been our method of informing stories about individuals and relationships, and with Netflix, we discovered the ideal partner to bring our signature design of household funny to audiences throughout the nation and worldwide. Chumbak is the sort of program that will bring households together, producing minutes of shared laughter throughout generations, which’s what makes this cooperation with Netflix so unique. We hope audiences laugh with these characters, delight in their mayhem, and entrust to a smile after every episode.”

Chumbak premieres on Netflix on August 28, 2026.

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Tags: Aatish Kapadia, Amyra Dastur, Arjun Bijlani, Atul Kumar, Chumbak, Delnaaz Irani, Deven Bhojani, Helly Shah, JD Majethia, Khichdi, Manasi Parekh, Neena Gupta, Netflix, Netflix India, News, OTT, OTT Platform, Sandeepa Dhar, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Sumeet Raghavan, Sumeet Vyas, Web Series

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