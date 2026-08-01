After impressing audiences with her efficiency in Brown and her stint on India’s Best Dancer Season 5, Karisma Kapoor is handling a brand-new tv function. The star has actually signed up with Fevicreate Idea Labs Season 3 as a judge for the competitors’s grand ending, where she will coach and commemorate a few of India’s the majority of innovative young minds.

Karisma Kapoor signs up with Fevicreate Idea Labs season 3 as judge

The four-episode ending will air over 2 weekends beginning tomorrow on Nickelodeon and JioHotstar.

The competitors got more than 3 lakh applications, with just 12 finalists making it to the grand ending. The finalists have actually been shortlisted throughout 2 age, 5 to 8 years and 9 to 14 years, and will provide ingenious concepts centred on art, science and wellness.

As part of the evaluating panel, Karisma will motivate individuals to believe artistically while commemorating creativity, interest and analytical.

While Karisma has actually long been connected with hit movies, dance and glamour, her newest tv look highlights another measurement of her profession. The star’s function on Fevicreate Idea Labs Season 3 concentrates on mentorship, permitting her to get in touch with kids through support, compassion and significant interactions.

The program likewise marks another addition to Karisma’s growing tv journey following the success of Brown and India’s Best Dancer Season 5. As a National Award-winning star and a mom, she brings a distinct viewpoint to a platform that commemorates imagination and development amongst kids.

Karisma Kapoor on motivating young developers

Sharing her experience on the program, Karisma stated she was influenced by the creativity and interest shown by the young entrants: “What I loved most about Fevicreate Idea Labs was that it celebrates something every child naturally has, curiosity and imagination. We often associate judging with performance, but here it was about listening to ideas, understanding how young minds think and encouraging them to dream a little bigger.”

She included that hanging out with the candidates was a satisfying experience: “Spending time with these children was genuinely inspiring because they look at the world with such honesty and originality. As someone who is a mother myself, I found that especially meaningful, and I hope every child watching feels encouraged to keep creating, asking questions and believing in their ideas.”

With Fevicreate Idea Labs Season 3, Karisma Kapoor continues to diversify her tv existence, stabilizing home entertainment with tasks that motivate knowing, imagination and development amongst the next generation.

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