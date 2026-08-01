Rashmika Mandanna suffers hip injury throughout shoot, recommended 6 weeks of rest

Rashmika Mandanna has actually apparently suffered a hip injury while recording an extreme dance series for among her approaching jobs. The starlet, who is presently dealing with Ranabaali and Mysaais stated to have actually sustained the injury throughout a requiring shooting schedule that included action and dance series.

Rashmika Mandanna suffers hip

injury throughout shoot, encouraged 6 weeks of rest

According to reports, the injury led to a total tendon detachment in her hip. Doctor who analyzed her apparently kept in mind that this kind of tendon injury is more typically seen in professional athletes who go through strenuous physical training.

< p data-start ="1134" data-end ="1390"> Doctors have actually encouraged Rashmika to take total rest for the next 6 weeks to permit the injury to recover. Following this duration, she is anticipated to start a structured rehab program concentrated on gaining back strength and movement before going back to work.

Rashmika has actually been handling a jam-packed expert schedule, stabilizing the shoots of 4 significant movies while likewise satisfying recommendation dedications for almost 30 nationwide and global brand names. As an outcome of the injury, a few of her continuous movie schedules and marketing projects are anticipated to go through changes depending upon her healing.

While there has actually been no main declaration from the starlet or her group relating to the injury, reports recommend that her instant focus will be on healing before resuming work dedications. Production groups connected with her approaching jobs are most likely to modify their schedules if needed throughout this duration.

Meanwhile, fans have actually required to social networks to send their want her rapid healing. Lots of have actually revealed hope that the starlet takes the essential time to recuperate completely and goes back to shooting when she is in shape. In the meantime, Rashmika is anticipated to stay far from work as she follows medical recommendations and goes through the advised healing and rehab procedure.

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