Workplace as strategy: Steelcase driving performance beyond design

The Indian workplace has been evolving rapidly, with several corporations now asking fundamental questions about the functionality of the modern office. While there are conversations around hybrid work policies, advanced technology and real estate optimisation, decision-makers are recognising that these alone are not enough. The physical workplace itself plays a crucial role in shaping how people think, collaborate, and perform. This is where companies like Steelcase are trying to redefine their role; not as furniture suppliers, but as partners in workplace transformation.

A shift in perspective

Although Steelcase has been present in India for nearly two decades, with its products widely used across workplaces, the growing emphasis on workplace transformation has created new opportunities for the brand to introduce innovative solutions.

Traditionally, office furniture decisions were driven by teams working alongside procurement departments, making them the primary “customers”, though not necessarily the end “consumers”. Today, however, organisations are recognising the importance of designing spaces around the actual needs of employees, ensuring that office environments support productivity, collaboration, and overall well-being.

To adapt to these changing needs, Steelcase has positioned itself around two core ideas: research and insight. The R&D team at Steelcase is building on the science behind how people function in their workspace, from ergonomics to collaboration.

The post-pandemic effect

A great deal has changed in the workplace since the Covid-19 pandemic. The nature of work today is far more cognitively demanding, and employees expect greater choice, flexibility, and control over how they use their workspaces. In India, workplace transformation was traditionally driven by only three key triggers: office relocations, capacity expansions, or large-scale hiring plans. While these presented opportunities not just to furnish offices but also to rethink how they functioned, many workplaces continued to be designed for a pre-pandemic world.

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“Today, workplaces aren’t simply about infrastructure. They are focused on enhancing productivity. With work becoming more cognitive and collaborative, organisations are realising the need to move beyond designing for presence and are emphasising on designing for how people think, interact and make decisions. At Steelcase, we understand that the real opportunity lies in designing workplaces that respond to how work is actually evolving.”

– Tirthankar Basu, MD, India & SAARC, Steelcase Inc.

From designing spaces to designing behaviours

Steelcase’s R&D division has been working on understanding the changing dynamics of what consumers need. One key insight that emerged was termed the ‘Manager Privacy Crisis’. Middle managers play a crucial role in translating leadership strategy to the team members, yet, one often finds them looking for meeting rooms or spaces where they can process information, make decisions and gather input from their teams.

This is not just a design flaw; it can have serious implications on the effectiveness of leadership, as well as organisational performance. Steelcase is working on reframing workplace solutions around such needs. Meeting spaces are being altered based on the type of interaction they support, whether informative, evaluative, or generative, rather than being treated as uniform environments.

Concepts such as corporate or business parks have also opened new doors for workplace design. Here, theworkplace becomes one of the few tangible ways to reinforce organisational identity and culture. The challenge persists as large multinational corporations continue to implement standardised workspace designs aimed at delivering a consistent employee experience across their global offices. At the same time, there is an emphasis on localisation. Steelcase is working towards a ‘Made in India’ model, with plans to move from assembly-based operations to full-scale local manufacturing and sourcing while catering to global design requirements and standards.

Another important aspect while redesigning the workplace is the changing expectations around inclusion. Organisations are realising while all diversity metrics and policies are important, but real inclusion is integrated through everyday experiences. Steelcase has moved one step forward by inculcating inclusion in not just its culture, but in operations as well. Its Women of Steel initiative is an excellent example of this shift. The Steelcase Pune facility has a significantly higher proportion of women workforce that manages the entire production line. This brand mindset proves valuable for clients who prefer working with socially responsible partners.

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Reimagining the workplace

As the workplace ecosystem continues to evolve, the role of design is shifting from being purely infrastructural to becoming a strategic enabler. Steelcase reflects this transition through an approach that goes beyond delivering products to creating meaningful consumer experiences. The focus is on designing high-performing spaces that leverage AI-driven technologies while addressing growing expectations around employee well-being. Today, offices are no longer viewed merely as formal physical spaces; they have become key drivers of productivity, collaboration, and organisational culture.

Disclaimer – The above content is non-editorial, and TIL hereby disclaims any and all warranties, expressed or implied, relating to it, and does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the content.