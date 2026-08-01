Gwalior Telecom Manufacturing Zone to bring in 12,000 crore financial investment: Scindia

In this image published on July 30, 2026, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after signing an MoU in between the Department of Telecommunications (DoT )and the Madhya Pradesh federal government for establishing India’s very first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ )in Gwalior, in New Delhi.|Picture Credit: Via PTI Photo

Telecom Manufacturing Zone being established in Gwalior is most likely to bring in Rs 10,000-12,000 crore financial investment over 2 stages, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated on Thursday.

The Department of Telecom and the Madhya Pradesh federal government have actually signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a Telecom Manufacturing Zone on 170 acres in Gwalior.

“We anticipate overall financial investment in the Telecom Manufacturing Zone will remain in the series of Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 crore by the end of the 2nd stage,” Scindia stated.

The federal government had actually set a financial investment target of Rs 2,000 crore and job opportunity for around 4,500 individuals in the very first stage of the job.

Financiers at a roundtable held instantly after the MoU finalizing occasion devoted a financial investment of around Rs 3,500 crore and work chances for around 14,500 individuals.

Fourteen business dedicate financial investments in very first stage

As lots of as 14 business have actually revealed financial investment in the Telecom Manufacturing Zone. HFCL dedicated a financial investment of Rs 700 crore, Dixon Technologies Rs 200 crore, VVDN Rs 500 crore, Optiemus Infracom Rs 150 crore, Sparsh CCTV Rs 300 crore, Syrma SGS Rs 250 crore, Lava International Group Rs 130 crore and Paramount Cable devoted a financial investment of Rs 200 crore, to name a few.

The TMZ will run through an unique function automobile in which the state federal government will hold 51 percent stake and 49 percent will be held by the Centre.

Federal government eyes self-reliance in telecom production

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated the plan for TMZ remains in line with the federal government’s vision to make the nation self-reliant.

Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekar stated India has actually grown multifold in regards to cellphones and electronic devices exports, however still just around 20 percent of the parts utilized in them are made in India.

“80 percent (elements) are still being imported, which deserves nearly USD 116 billion. We wish to develop in India. We hope this zone will develop an environment for element producers, start-ups, R&D, screening laboratories, logistics, and proficient work, and ideally with our aspiration to develop extremely plainly in India, manufacture in India, however export to the remainder of the world,” he stated.

TMZ to reinforce India’s telecom community

Telecom Secretary Amit Agrawal stated by motivating domestic production, promoting development and establishing durable supply chains, TMZ will assist India development from being among the world’s biggest telecom markets to allowing India towards ending up being a centre for telecom style, advancement and production.

“We will bring our sectoral understanding, policy experience and institutional assistance to assist develop a making it possible for environment for financiers and guarantee effective results. This zone is likewise an outstanding example of cooperative federalism showing how the union and state federal governments can interact in collaboration with market to make it possible for development and business for sustainable financial development,” he stated.

DoT Deputy Director General AK Bhardwaj stated Madhya Pradesh has actually used another 500 acres for growth of TMZ, which will support development strategies of systems purchasing TMZ.

Released on July 31, 2026