Trump mulls $100,000 charge for global trainees looking for to operate in United States after graduation: Report

The Trump administration is thinking about enforcing a $ 100,000 charge on Optional Practical Training (OPT)visas, which enable global trainees to operate in the United States after graduation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

|Image Credit: Dado Ruvic

The United States is preparing to enforce a USD 1,00,000 charge on visas provided to worldwide trainees for operating in the United States after graduation from an American university, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Trump administration relocation follows a United States court overruled a proposition to impose a USD 1,00,000 cost on H1-B visas.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Department of Homeland Security is mulling the high charge on Optional Practical Training (OPT) visas which are an extension of F-1 visas released to trainees.

The OPT program enables foreign graduates to work for one to 3 years on their trainee visas in locations straight associated to their research studies.

Approximately 4,19,000 immigrants were dealing with OPT in 2024, the current year for which information are readily available.

Tech business, which perform the majority of the recruitments from United States universities, opposed the USD 1,00,000 charge on H1-B visas.

A DHS spokesperson stated in a declaration: “No policies ought to be thought about last till officially revealed. At DHS we are constantly having discussions about how to utilize all tools in our toolbox to secure the stability of our legal migration system.”

Permit bond proposition likewise under factor to consider

In addition to the H-1B and trainee visas, authorities at the State Department are likewise weighing connecting a USD 1,00,000 bond on candidates for permits outside the United States, redeemable just after they relocate to the United States and end up being people.

Choose viewed as crucial draw for global trainees

The OPT program is among the main tourist attractions for global trainees picking to study in the United States.

Without OPT, many global trainees would be required to leave the United States instantly after graduation, taking the abilities they got at American universities to foreign markets.

Released on July 31, 2026