12 years of Modi federal government enhanced India’s health sector through availability and digital development: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday stated the last 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have actually brought “historic changes” to India’s health sector, turning health care into a people-centric and technology-driven system.

In a post on X, Shah stated the federal government’s concentrate on available, cost effective and quality health care has actually produced an international design for health security.

He noted essential accomplishments of the duration, consisting of totally free treatment cover of as much as Rs 5 lakh for more than 50 crore individuals under Ayushman Bharat, the rollout of brand-new AIIMS and medical colleges, the growth of Jan Aushadhi Kendras for affordable medications, and the advancement of digital health facilities such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and e-Sanjeevteleconsultation services.

Shah highlighted the federal government’s thrust on broadening health centers from cities to towns and enhancing preventive care along with treatment.

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“In 12 years, Modi ji has brought historic changes in India’s health sector. By providing free treatment up to ₹5 lakh to more than 50 crore people, a global model of health security has been established. Availability of affordable medicines, establishment of new AIIMS and medical colleges, increase in MBBS and PG seats, over 546 crore vaccinations, construction of 1.86 lakh Arogya Mandirs, establishment of 20 critical cancer centers, 31.74 lakh dialysis treatments, and a robust network of digital health services like e-Sanjeevani have been developed. #12YearsOfSwasthBharat has ensured accessible, affordable, and quality health services for every citizen from cities to villages today,” the post read.