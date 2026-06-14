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12 years of Modi federal government enhanced India’s health sector through availability and digital development: Amit Shah

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New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday stated the last 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have actually brought “historic changes” to India’s health sector, turning health care into a people-centric and technology-driven system.

In a post on X, Shah stated the federal government’s concentrate on available, cost effective and quality health care has actually produced an international design for health security.

He noted essential accomplishments of the duration, consisting of totally free treatment cover of as much as Rs 5 lakh for more than 50 crore individuals under Ayushman Bharat, the rollout of brand-new AIIMS and medical colleges, the growth of Jan Aushadhi Kendras for affordable medications, and the advancement of digital health facilities such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and e-Sanjeevteleconsultation services.

Shah highlighted the federal government’s thrust on broadening health centers from cities to towns and enhancing preventive care along with treatment.

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“In 12 years, Modi ji has brought historic changes in India’s health sector. By providing free treatment up to ₹5 lakh to more than 50 crore people, a global model of health security has been established. Availability of affordable medicines, establishment of new AIIMS and medical colleges, increase in MBBS and PG seats, over 546 crore vaccinations, construction of 1.86 lakh Arogya Mandirs, establishment of 20 critical cancer centers, 31.74 lakh dialysis treatments, and a robust network of digital health services like e-Sanjeevani have been developed. #12YearsOfSwasthBharat has ensured accessible, affordable, and quality health services for every citizen from cities to villages today,” the post read.

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50 5
AIIMS, MBBS PG

Amit Shah(@AmitShah)June 14, 2026

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India’s development in making health care more cost effective and available over the previous 12 years, pointing out flagship efforts such as Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana.

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister stated the nation has actually worked regularly to reinforce its public health care system and lower treatment expenses for people, specifically the most susceptible areas.

“Over the last 12 years, India has worked to make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible. We feel proud when we are known as the nation with the world’s largest healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat, which provides top-quality healthcare to the most vulnerable,” PM Modi stated.

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He likewise highlighted the function of the Jan Aushadhi effort in lowering medication expenses for people throughout the nation.

“Other efforts like PM Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana have made medicines affordable. The prices of stents and knee implants have become affordable, and this has helped many people. At the same time, medical education has become more accessible to people due to more institutions and seats being available,” he composed.

“We will keep building on this ground covered so far in order to build a healthy India,” he included, utilizing the hashtag # 12YearsOfSwasthBharat.

Over the last 12 years, India has actually worked to make quality health care more cost effective and available.

We feel happy when we are referred to as the country with the world s biggest health care program, Ayushman Bharat, which offers top-notch health care to the most susceptible.

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2026

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is the Government of India’s flagship medical insurance plan targeted at attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by offering monetary defense for secondary and tertiary health care.

The plan provides protection of as much as Rs 5 lakh per household annually and was broadened in 2024 to consist of all seniors aged 70 years and above, regardless of earnings.

Recipients get devoted cards and, oftentimes, extra top-up protection, while those under other federal government or personal insurance coverage plans are likewise qualified to choose in.

Together with this, the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), released in 2008, promotes economical health care by supplying quality generic medications at 50-80% lower rates through more than 19,000 Janaushadhi Kendras throughout India.

The plan intends to minimize out-of-pocket expense, enhance access to necessary medications, and promote making use of cost-efficient generics across the country.

Previously on Saturday, the Prime Minister had actually likewise highlighted the function of youth-led advancement, mentioning that India’s young population has actually been a driving force behind development and entrepreneurship through efforts such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill India and the Atal Innovation Mission.

He stated India’s youth are contributing substantially throughout sectors, consisting of science, innovation, area, semiconductors, drones and sports, calling it a specifying function of the last 12 years of governance.

The declarations came as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just recently marked over 12 years of governance under PM Modi, highlighting well-being plans, reforms and advancement efforts executed throughout his period.

PM Modi finished 4,399 days in workplace on June 10, going beyond the record held by India’s very first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and marking over 12 years of constant management at the nationwide level.

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