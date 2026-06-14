Six driving licences suspended over level crossing gate violations

Mangaluru: The Palakkad division of Southern Railway is expressing serious concern over the increasing number of accidents occurring at level crossing (LC) gates due to negligence and violation of safety rules by road users.During 2025 and 2026, a total 79 level crossing gate accidents were reported in the division, comprising 55 cases in 2025 and 24 cases in 2026. Most of these incidents occurred when road users attempted to cross railway tracks despite warning signals or closed gates, endangering their own lives as well as the safety of train operations. The driving licences of six drivers have been suspended for a period of three months by the competent authorities in this regard.

The remaining cases are under various stages of process. During the 2025–26 financial year, a total cost of damage amounting to Rs 17.3 lakh was successfully recovered from the offenders who drove their vehicles into the level crossing gates, causing damage to railway property.In all such cases, criminal proceedings were initiated against the offenders. The division has also been pursuing stringent action through the concerned licensing authorities for the suspension of the driving licences of drivers involved in LC gate-hit incidents.

The Palakkad division reiterates that level crossing gates are critical safety installations and that the violations can lead to fatal consequences, disruption of train services, and substantial damage to railway property. Road users are advised to strictly obey gate signals, warning boards, and instructions of gatekeepers. Attempting to cross tracks when gates are closed or ignoring warning indications is a punishable offence and may result in prosecution, recovery of damages, and suspension of driving licences.