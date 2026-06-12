Canon India, among the leading digital imaging business, has actually revealed the launch of #IndiaInMotion, an 8-month across the country developer motion targeted at empowering the next generation of filmmakers, visual writers, and hybrid developers throughout India. Presented along with Canon’s growing video community, led by the EOS R6V cam and the RF 20-50 F4L IS USM Lens, Canon’s first-ever full-frame professional-grade L-series lens, the effort intends to develop a combined platform for developers throughout the nation to record and display stories rooted in India’s individuals, cultures, neighborhoods, and daily minutes. Through #IndiaInMotion, Canon India looks for to commemorate the nation’s abundant multiculturalism, progressing filmmaking landscape, and quickly broadening developer economy through cinematic storytelling and creator-led expression.

Shakun Batra ends up being face of Canon India’s’India In Motion’project

As cinematic storytelling continues to get momentum throughout wedding events, travel, style, local material, and digital-first formats, #IndiaInMotion will bring developers together through difficulties, movie submissions, digital displays, and community-led activations over the next 8 months. Created as a platform for knowing, presence, and innovative partnership, the effort will offer developers access to Canon’s developing imaging environment, industry-led engagements, and chances to display their work. The motion will culminate with 12 shortlisted developers getting the EOS R6V package to produce initial movies, while the last winner will make the chance to bring their enthusiasm job to life.

More enhancing the motion, Canon India has actually onboarded well-known filmmaker Shakun Batra as the face of #IndiaInMotion. Understood for movies such as Kapoor & & Sons and Gehraiyaan, Batra brings a modern and mentally immersive storytelling lens to the effort. The filmmaker just recently has actually likewise broadened into AI-led innovative storytelling with the launch of his brand-new endeavor, Jouska AI, more strengthening the project’s positive innovative vision. Through the project, he will actively take part in developer discussions and mentorship engagements, while likewise working together with Canon India on efforts focused on motivating and nurturing emerging filmmakers and writers throughout the nation.

Including an unique innovative identity to the motion, Canon India has actually teamed up with music duo Maati Baani to introduce an initial #IndiaInMotion soundtrack. Developed as the sonic identity of the project, the track will include throughout the launch movie, creator-led material, and user-generated entries, producing a combined cinematic language for the motion. To even more scale the effort, Canon has actually structured #IndiaInMotion throughout 6 thematic ‘Motion Worlds’, Weddings: Emotions in Motion, Travel: Geography in Motion, Festivals: Culture in Motion, Wildlife: Nature in Motion, Fashion: Expression in Motion, and Food: Craft in Motion.

Speaking on the launch of #IndiaInMotion, Mr.Vishesh Magoo, Assistant Director, Head, Imaging Communication Business Centre, Canon India, stated:”India is seeing a strong shift towards cinematic and video-first storytelling, with effective stories emerging from every corner of the nation throughout wedding events, travel, food, style, culture, and local stories. At Canon India, our company believe storytelling is ending up being more cinematic, immersive, and creator-driven than ever in the past. With #IndiaInMotion, we intend to produce a motion that supports emerging skill, motivates imaginative expression, and makes cinematic storytelling more available throughout India. Backed by the EOS R6V, the effort shows our dedication to empowering the next generation of developers forming the future of visual storytelling in India.”

Discussing his association with #IndiaInMotion, filmmaker Shakun Batra stated: “The language of filmmaking is altering quickly, particularly with a generation that has actually matured recording life continuously, through travel, relationships, culture and daily minutes. With #IndiaInMotion, Canon is developing an area where developers can check out that impulse more seriously, with access to tools and a bigger environment that supports their imaginative journey. I’m delighted to be related to an effort that is buying the future of visual storytelling in such a natural and thoughtful method.”

From the lesser-known celebrations of the Northeast to the hardly ever taken a trip passes of the Himalayas, from cinematic wedding events to the energy of daily streets, #IndiaInMotion commemorates stories that record India in its truest and most vibrant kind. Developed for a brand-new generation of filmmakers and video-first developers, the motion shows the growing shift towards cinematic storytelling throughout cultures, neighborhoods, and formats, while democratising storytelling for developers throughout India.

With #IndiaInMotion and EOS R6V, Canon India intends to additional reinforce its function in India’s quickly progressing developer community by making it possible for cinematic storytelling through future-ready tools, creator-led platforms, and a detailed video community created for the next stage of filmmaking in India.

Check Out: Shakun Batra exposes how AI changed a Rs. 25 lakh highway set: “The AI variation cost me really little”; states AI might resolve Bollywood’s star-date crisis: “If a concept needs a star who isn’t readily available for 2 years, I’ll make the movie utilizing AI”

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