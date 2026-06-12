Shakira and Burna Boy Deliver Electric Performance of ‘Dai Dai’ to Kick Off the FIFA 2026 World Cup

The program likewise included looks from Maná, J Balvin, Los Ángeles Azules, Belinda, and Danny Ocean

Shakira carries out at the opening event of the 2026 World Cup match in between Mexico and South Africa. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan

Shakira and Burna Boy brought the fire to the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening event with an active efficiency of this year’s main tune”Dai Dai.”

The Colombian super star came out initially at the Estadio Ciudad de México (Estadio Azteca), using an intense yellow mesh bodysuit and matching gloves, and provided sharp dance relocations as she sang her most recent World Cup tune. Throughout the years, Shakira has actually ended up being associated with the competition’s main soundtrack, particularly after the success of her 2010 international blockbuster “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).”

Burna Boy signed up with the vocalist midway through the track and sported a coordinating denim set. The set danced along to their Afrobeats-inspired track, carrying out atop a huge turquoise-and-yellow flag that covered the field and read: “We are prepared.”

Before the set provided their electrical efficiency of “Dai Dai,” the worldwide competition’s opening event began with an amazing program including Maná, J Balvin, Los Ángeles Azules, Belinda, and Danny Ocean. All of the artists that made a look in Mexico City are included on the FIFA 2026 World Cup main album, with the exception of Maná.

The opening event program began with a lots of Mexican pride as Maná rocked out to their 1992 hit “Oye Mi Amor.” They were followed by Ocean, who performed his World Cup tune “Partidazo,” before cumbia group Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda provided their soundtrack cut “Por Ella.” It ended up being a worldwide efficiency when Colombian super star J Balvin struck the field to sing a collection of hits. He turned it into a Colombian celebration when he highlighted Ryan Castro to sing their brand-new track “Una a la Vez” before diving into 2018 hit “I Like It.”

The star-studded efficiency covered with Shakira and Burna Boy, who liquidated the program with green, white, and red fireworks to match the colors of Mexico’s flag.

There’s more efficiencies in shop throughout the sporting matches. Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Lisa, and Rema will take spotlight on Friday in Los Angeles at the opening event of the very first 2026 World Cup video game in the United States. And in Toronto, Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, and Alessia Cara are amongst the artists carrying out at the Canadian kickoff event.

“The FIFA World Cup is a minute the world shares, which starts with how we open it,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated in a declaration. “These events will combine music, culture and football in a manner that shows both the uniqueness of each country and the unity that specifies this competition. It is an effective method to start a really international event.”

In a historical very first, there will likewise be a halftime program at the World Cup last, with Shakira, Madonna, and BTS headlining the July 19 match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The occasion will likewise raise cash for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

From Wanderer United States.