Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’ Has Arrived

Do not “drop dead”– Olivia Rodrigo has actually lastly launched her brand-new albumYou Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in LoveFans have actually been anxiously waiting for the LP because the star initially revealed it back in April.You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Lovemarks Rodrigo’s 3rd album and very first release in 4 years, following the enormously effectiveGuts

The album includes 13 tunes on a split tracklist, styled after a vinyl or cassette tape, that paints a sequential story about the taking apart of a romantic relationship. The very first 6 tracks on the “Girl So in Love” side are anxiety-filled love tunes, while the next 7 are bruised cuts included on the appropriately entitled “You Seem Pretty Sad”side.

Over the last 2 months, Rodrigo previewed both sides ofYou Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Lovewith the synth-forward lead single “Drop Dead” and its acoustic guitar-driven follow-up “The Cure,” together with vibrant video for each. The pop star went through the Versailles in Paris for the “Drop Dead” video, while the visual for “The Cure” included innovative stop-motion components as Rodrigo depicted a nurse.

The 2 main songs, the singer-songwriter likewise provided live sneak peeks of “Begged” and her Robert Smith cooperation “What’s Wrong With Me?” which she carried out with the Cure frontman throughout Primavera Sound. The Cure and New Wave are big sonic motivations throughout the brand-new album as Rodrigo integrates Eighties synths and instrumentation.

In some methods, theYou Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Loveperiod is simply beginning. This fall, Rodrigo will start her Unraveled world trip, a huge 65-date trek throughout North America and Europe.

< img fetchpriority ="high" decoding ="async" width ="960" height ="960" alt src ="https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/IMG_7903-960x960.webp" srcset ="https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/IMG_7903-960x960.webp 960w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/IMG_7903-480x480.webp 480w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/IMG_7903-150x150.webp 150w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/IMG_7903-768x768.webp 768w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/IMG_7903-40x40.webp 40w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/IMG_7903-96x96.webp 96w, https://cdn-ilegigk.nitrocdn.com/sccIUIbmWTauRiOqCExZqNNyEmbLBkSx/assets/images/optimized/rev-5f9caa1/rollingstoneindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/IMG_7903.webp 1024w" data-old-src ="data:image/svg+xml;base64,PHN2ZyB2aWV3Qm94PSIwIDAgMSAxIiB3aWR0aD0iMSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxIiB4bWxucz0iaHR0cDovL3d3dy53My5vcmcvMjAwMC9zdmciPjwvc3ZnPg==">

From Wanderer United States.