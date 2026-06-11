The Staten Island locals were a much welcome stimulate as the Spurs got in the 3rd quarter with a big lead

The Knicks have at least one ensured slam dunk for Game Four of the NBA Finals: The Wu-Tang Clan will carry out at the video game, a source informsWanderer[Page Six was initially to report the news. The video game is set for Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Wu-Tang Clan remain in the middle of their expected goodbye trip, Wu-Tang: The Final Chamber. The next North American leg of the trek is set to start in August and conclude in Phoenix in October. The group is likewise set for induction into the Rock & & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

The Knicks are presently up 2 to one in their face-off with the San Antonio Spurs, which won Game Three. Video game Four’s tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Wu-Tang Clan have actually based their operations out of Staten Island because 1992, they have actually never ever carried out together at a Knicks video game, though the group’s Method Man has actually carried out solo. The group and members of the Wu-Tang Clan have a deep history.

In 2019, the Knicks supposedly paid Method Man millions, according to Bleacher Report, to produce a video in which he used a Knicks jersey with Kevin Durant’s old number, 35, on it in an effort to charm the forward far from the Golden State Warriors. It didn’t work, however, and Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

All 8 members of the Wu-Tang Clan last carried out at Madison Square Garden in July. “The Wu have actually gotten in an excellent quantity of roadway time over the previous numerous years after an extended lack from Clan ventures, however this may be their last cumulative legend,”Wanderercomposed in an evaluation. “If that holds true, they headed out in New York with a magnificent display worthwhile of their tradition.”

Cardi B carried out at Game Three of the finals. Stars consisting of Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, and Jay-Z have actually all been seen at the video games, according to Page Six, as has New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Trump, who was roundly booed on Monday. Feel confident, any “oooo” sounds from the crowd on Wednesday will likely be “Wu.”

From Wanderer United States.