Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson stunned fans by breaking out their whole 1976 mini rock opera on night 2 of their Fifty Something Tour

Rush had not played all of “2112”considering that 1997, however they broke it out on night 2 of their brand-new trip. Andy Keilen for Rolling Stone

Attention all worlds of the Solar Federation: Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson aren’t taking their brand-new lease on life as Rush for given. They guaranteed to change up the set list on their Fifty Something Tour, however fans had no concept they ‘d manage the stunner they revealed in the evening 2 of the trip at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Tuesday.

On night one, Rush started their 2nd set with a portion of 1976’s mini-rock-opera “2112”– on night 2, they played the entire thing, all 7 parts, for 20 minutes directly, total with pyro. It was the very first time Rush played all of”2112,”which uses up a complete side of its titular album, considering that 1997.

It was likewise, naturally, brand-new visiting drummer Anika Nilles’very first time playing the entire thing, which just highlighted the amazing job she’s handled– not just mastering the constantly complicated, ever-shifting drum parts of among rock’s biggest drummers, however likewise requiring to remember hours’ worth of them. “2112” is loaded with stop-start bits and balanced combining with Lifeson’s riffs, however Nilles made it through perfectly. The song-suite concluded, undoubtedly, with the documented voice of late drummer/lyricist Neil Peart intoning, “Attention all worlds of the Solar Federation: We have actually presumed control.”

The remainder of the night more than satisfied Rush’s guarantee to differ their set lists, with 10 trip premieres besides the brand-new parts of “2112.” They broke out “The Analog Kid,” the crucial “Leave That Thing Alone,” “The Trees,” “Headlong Flight,” “Animate,” “Closer to the Heart,” “Anthem,” “Witch Hunt,” “Finding My Way,” and went back to the2112album for “A Passage to Bangkok(A complete evaluation fromWandereris on its method.)

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From Wanderer United States.