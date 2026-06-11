Imtiaz Ali: Love stories can’t be made like in a factory

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11 Jun 2026, 2:16 am
Every story for Imtiaz Ali has actually started with an essential visual. It’s not unexpected that in Main Vaapas Aaungahis most current movie which handles partition and star-crossed enthusiasts, the train was a crucial concept, an origin point. Imtiaz elaborates,”I had this picture of a guy on a train, recalling at the land he is leaving. He is attempting to interact, ‘I will return.’ In some cases, these visuals do not have a conclusive type, however there is a sensation to them. Here, it was the belief of returning, that something is being removed from him.”
Vedang Raina, who made his launching with The Archies (2023 ), plays this male in concern. Clarifying his character, Keenu, Vedang states, “He is more of a professional athlete however wishes to be among the intellectuals. He desires be a poet however is not excellent at it. I needed to understand that duration, of the cultural impacts on him.” Vedang likewise credits his director for providing him little nuggets that assisted him develop the character. He includes, “Keenu is a guy who speaks before believing. He does not process things much. Imtiaz sir bore in mind informing me this due to the fact that he believes I am the other kind. He (Imtiaz) believes a lot before he speaks and I do, too. It was a difficult experience and likewise interesting– to play a character so far away from who I am as an individual.”
Vedang plays the more youthful variation of Naseeruddin Shah’s character in the movie. The Jigra star remembers fulfilling the stalwart, keeping in mind, “I have actually constantly seen him as this masterclass. When I was attempting to enter acting, I ‘d see a great deal of his acting class videos at NSD. When Imtiaz Sir when welcomed me to his home, I chose a note pad and pen, which is a rather odd thing to do. I was rather frightened by him. I remember he informed me to check out a book on acting, which I ultimately did.”