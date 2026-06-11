Mohan Raman on Bharathiraja: A great deal of brand-new skills emerged from his school

Mohan Raman; Bharathiraja Upgraded on : 10 Jun 2026, 4:10 pm Star and historian Mohan Raman, in his acknowledgement message for famous filmmaker Bharathiraja, applauded him for producing a great deal of skill and renewing Tamil movie theater for years. In an unique discussion with CE, the star stated that Bharathiraja holds the flawless record of mentoring a great deal of effective directors and stars. “This record even his contemporaries, who are greats, cannot claim. Bharathiraja mentored Bhagyaraj and Manivannan, from whom emerged Parthiban, Pandiayarajan, and they go on to nurture other talented filmmakers.” Sharing his invaluable minute with Bharathiraja in the sets of the Vijayakanth starrer Tamizh Selvanhe states, “There is a scene where my character has to yell at Vijayakanth sir’s character in English. He let me decide the line on my own. That confidence in me, and after the film, he praised me, saying that he did not see me but my character alone. I consider that to be my biggest compliment ever.” Describing the special quality in Bharathiraja, Mohan states that he comprehended his world truly well. “That is his biggest strength. Like how Balachander sir understood the urban middle class, Bharathiraja sir was well-versed in rural life. He had firsthand knowledge of who his characters were. Though the two legends branched out to make films outside their comfort zones, they stuck to their core and therefore made a mark.”

Ruing over the loss of Bharathiraja, Mohan Raman states it was an outright opportunity to understand him. “We are losing all the greats one by one from KB sir, Mahendran sir, Balu Mahendra sir and now Bharathiraja sir. SP Muthuraman sir remains the last link to the golden era of films. I am very fortunate and privileged to have learned from these legends.”

The Indian movie market remains in shock and shock over the death of the famous filmmaker Bharathiraja on Wednesday. He died due to disease and other disorders at his home in Chennai. He was 85. It deserves keeping in mind that Bharathiraja was dealing with a bout of ill-health with problems of breathing problems. He was hospitalised late in 2015 and was released soon, just to be confessed once again a couple of months later on.

Bharathiraja has actually won 6 National and State Awards in his profession covering over 5 years. Hailed for bringing movie theater beyond studios to the verdant rural scene of Tamil Nadu, he was likewise a Padma Shri recipient in 2004.