The group’s upcoming trip brings G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung together throughout Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia for their 20th anniversary

The trio of Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung(from left) will explore for the very first time given that 2017. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Coachella

After starting their 20th anniversary year at Coachella back in April, BIGBANG have actually lastly exposed their world trip dates. The turning point trip has actually been teased for months, with G-Dragon getting fans thrilled throughout hisÜbermenschtrip run, however the main statement didn’t get here till completion of BIGBANG’s weekend 2 Coachella set, where G-Dragon informed fans: “This is simply the start. We got something unique to reveal for the very first time right here at Coachella. BIGBANG’s 20th anniversary world trip will start this August. It’s going to be insane. Do not lose out.”

Up until today, information have actually stayed limited beyond talks of the opening reveals this August at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. Now we understand that BIGBANG’s very first trip given that 2017 will bring members G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung together for a 31-show arena trip throughout Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia — consisting of 2 U.S. programs in September. It’s poised to be a long-awaited chance for fans worldwide to see BIGBANG live.

A YG Entertainment representative showWanderer“As BIGBANG is among the leading artists who expanded the reach of K-Pop on an international scale by setting brand-new turning points in the music market, BIGBANG is carrying every effort to provide the best-ever scale and level of excellence for the upcoming programs.” They include, “The phases are set to be huge, covering the past, present, and future of K-Pop.”

The group’s Coachella set drew from every age of BIGBANG’s profession, including tracks like “A Fool of Tears” (2006 ), to signature hits and more current tracks like “Home Sweet Home” (2024 ), off of G-Dragon’s most current album, including Taeyang and Daseung. Taeyang shared in discussion withWandererthat putting the set list together was the hardest part of preparing, recommending that the setlist for the upcoming trip will be simply as thoroughly and attentively curated.

The main trip title and ticketing info will be revealed at a later date, however for now, fans can register to the group’s main b.stage for updates.

BIGBANG 2026 Tour Dates

Aug. 21– Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

Aug. 22– Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

Aug. 23– Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium

Sept. 5– Oakland, California @ Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Sept. 11– East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

Sept. 19– Paris @ Stade de France

Sept. 26– London @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Oct. 10– Taipei @Taipei Dome

Oct. 11– Taipei @ Taipei Dome

Oct. 17– Singapore @ National Stadium

Oct. 24– Hanoi @ Mỹ Đình National Stadium

Oct. 25– Hanoi @ Mỹ Đình National Stadium

Oct. 31– Sydney @ Accor Stadium

Nov. 7– Bangkok @ Rajamangala National Stadium

Nov. 13– Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium

Nov. 14– Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium

Nov. 15– Hong Kong @ Kai Tak Stadium

Nov. 27– Osaka @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

Nov. 28– Osaka @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

Nov. 29– Osaka @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

Dec. 5– Nagoya @ Vantelin Dome Nagoya

Dec. 6– Nagoya @ Vantelin Dome Nagoya

Dec. 13– Tokyo @ Tokyo Dome

Dec. 14– Tokyo @ Tokyo Dome

Dec. 15– Tokyo @ Tokyo Dome

Dec. 26– Fukuoka @ Mizuho PayPay Dome FUKUOKA

Dec. 27– Fukuoka @ Mizuho PayPay Dome FUKUOKA

Jan. 9– Kuala Lumpur @ TM Stadium Nasional

Jan. 16– Jakarta @ Jakarta International Stadium

Feb. 27– Kaohsiung @ Kaohsiung National Stadium

Feb. 28– Kaohsiung @ Kaohsiung National Stadium

From Wanderer United States.