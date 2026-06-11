Fortinet launches Singapore NDR cloud PoP to strengthen threat detection across ASEAN

As organisations across Singapore and the wider ASEAN region accelerate cloud adoption, hybrid work and digital transformation, many continue to grapple with fragmented security environments, growing alert volumes, and increasing pressure to improve visibility and operational efficiency.

To address this and as part of its continuing investments in strengthening cyber resilience across the region, Fortinet has launched a new FortiNDR Cloud Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Singapore, bringing cloud-delivered network detection and response capabilities closer to customers in the region.

The move reflects a broader cybersecurity trend: organisations are looking for stronger visibility across on-premises, cloud, hybrid and operational technology environments as attackers use legitimate tools and trusted platforms to move laterally and remain undetected for longer periods. Fortinet’s new Singapore-based PoP is designed to help regional customers improve detection, speed up response and support operational requirements around performance and regional compliance.

Visibility becomes the front line

Security teams are no longer dealing with threats only at the perimeter. Modern attacks increasingly unfold across distributed networks, unmanaged devices, Internet of Things (IoT) assets and cloud workloads, making it harder for traditional approaches alone to deliver consistent visibility.

FortiNDR Cloud is built to address that challenge by using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics, behavioural detection and FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence to analyse network traffic and metadata for signs of suspicious activity. By identifying anomalous behaviour that may blend into ordinary business operations, the platform aims to help organisations detect threats earlier and reduce attacker dwell time.

From detection to faster response

The Singapore PoP also highlights a shift in how organisations are approaching security operations. Rather than simply adding more tools, many are looking for platforms that can streamline investigation and response while giving analysts a clearer view across complex estates.

FortiNDR Cloud includes AI-powered guidance, natural language capabilities and up to 365 days of retrospective hunting, allowing security operations centre teams to investigate incidents more efficiently and look back across historical network activity when needed. This is particularly relevant as organisations explore how to operationalise AI in security operations without losing control of fragmented environments and incomplete data.

Local infrastructure, regional resilience

Hosting the FortiNDR Cloud PoP in Singapore gives organisations in ASEAN and Asia Pacific access to security services delivered closer to where they operate, which can support latency, operational efficiency and regional compliance needs. The launch also expands Fortinet’s broader cybersecurity infrastructure footprint in Asia Pacific as demand grows for localised cloud-delivered security services.

“Organisations across ASEAN and Asia Pacific are operating in increasingly complex digital environments, where security teams must manage growing cloud adoption, hybrid operations and rapidly evolving cyber risks. At the same time, many organisations are looking to leverage AI to improve security outcomes, but fragmented environments and limited visibility continue to create operational challenges,” said Jack Chan, VP, Product Management and Field CTO APAC, Fortinet. “Fortinet’s continued investment in Singapore reflects our long-term commitment to helping customers build stronger cyber resilience through integrated, AI-powered security capabilities delivered closer to where they operate.”

Jess Ng, Country Head, Singapore and Brunei, Fortinet, said: “In Singapore, organisations are increasingly prioritising visibility, operational efficiency, and faster response as cyber threats become more sophisticated and difficult to detect. The new Singapore-based FortiNDR Cloud PoP brings advanced detection and response capabilities closer to customers, helping them improve visibility across distributed environments, strengthen operational resilience, and support faster, more efficient security operations.”