It has actually been declared that crucial files, consisting of the Naidu Commission & report and the RDC report associated to the SUM Hospital fire event, have actually gone missing out on. < img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/100x0/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/member_avatars/2025/09/26/2025-09-26t140800004z-flagwe-2025-09-26-19-38-01.jpg " alt ="author-image"> < img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/10/fir-filed-over-missing-naidu-commission-2026-06-10-22-20-18.png" alt ="FIR filed over missing Naidu Commission & SUM Hospital fire reports from CMO"> FIR submitted over missing out on Naidu Commission & SUM Hospital fire reports from CMO Photograph:(OTV)

An FIR has actually been lodged at the Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar over the supposed disappearance of crucial files from the Chief Minister’s Office(CMO). The grievance refers to the missing out on records of 2 questions commissions, raising severe administrative and legal issues.

According to main sources, the FIR was submitted by Joint Secretary of the Home Department, Sarat Chandra Marandi. It has actually been declared that crucial files, consisting of the Naidu Commission report and the RDC report associated to the SUM Hospital fire occurrence, have actually gone missing out on.

Following the problem, authorities have actually signed up a case under several arrangements of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The areas conjured up consist of BNS 305, 316( 2 ), 238(c), 241, and 61( 2 )(b), suggesting the severity of the supposed offense and the nature of the examination being started.

The matter has now triggered issue within administrative circles, with more examination anticipated to figure out how the delicate files went missing out on and whether there was any nasty play included.

Authorities are yet to release a main declaration on the healing of the files or possible suspects in the event.